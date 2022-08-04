BREAKING: 2016 NBA Champion ARRESTED

According to TMZ, 2016 NBA Champion Iman Shumpert was arrested on Saturday.

TMZ: "NBA player Iman Shumpert was arrested for having 6.1 ounces of marijuana in his backpack at the Dallas/Fort Worth Airport on Saturday."

Shumpert played his college basketball at Georgia Tech in Atlanta, and was the 17th overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft by the New York Knicks.

He had several good years with the Knicks, and was named to the All-Rookie Team in 2012.

In 2013, he helped Carmelo Anthony and the Knicks reach the second-round of the NBA Playoffs, and the franchise has yet to make it that far since that team.

During the 2015 season, he was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers where he joined LeBron James and Kyrie Irving.

With the Cavs, he made the NBA Finals four times in a row.

They faced Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors all four times.

While they went just 1-3, they did complete the greatest comeback in the history of the NBA Finals.

In 2016, they trailed 3-1, but then rallied back to win three straight games and take home the 2016 NBA Championship.

After the Cavs, he spent the 2019 season playing for both the Sacramento Kings and Houston Rockets.

Finally, he spent part of two seasons with the Brooklyn Nets, and most recently played during the 2020-21 season with the Nets.

He never averaged more than 9.5 points per game in a season, but he was a very solid role player and good defender.