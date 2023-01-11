BREAKING: Atlanta Hawks Reportedly Signing Former 3rd Overall Pick

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Atlanta Hawks are signing Derrick Favors to a ten-day contract.

Over the last seven games, the Atlanta Hawks have been playing without starting center Clint Capela.

He has already been ruled out for Wednesday's game (at home) against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Therefore, it comes as no surprise that they are seeking another big man, and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski has reported (on Tuesday night) that the Hawks are signing former third-overall pick Derrick Favors.

Wojnarowski: "Free agent center Derrick Favors is signing a 10-day deal with the Atlanta Hawks, source tells ESPN."

The 31-year-old spent last season with the Oklahoma City Thunder and averaged 5.3 points and 4.7 rebounds per contest in 39 games (he started in 18).

Favors is from Atlanta, Georgia, and he played his college basketball for the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

This will be his 13th season playing in the NBA, and he has also played for the New Jersey Nets, Utah Jazz and New Orleans Pelicans (in addition to the Thunder).

Over 790 regular season games, Favors has productive averages of 10.9 points, 7.1 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.1 blocks per contest on 53.4% shooting from the field (he has also played in 42 NBA Playoff games).

During the offseason, the Thunder traded Favors to the Houston Rockets, who waived him before the start of the season.

Right now, the Hawks are 19-21 in 40 games, which has them as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference.

In 2021, they went to the Eastern Conference Finals, and last season they lost in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.