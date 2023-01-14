BREAKING: Atlanta Hawks Waiving Former 6th-Overall Pick

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Atlanta Hawks are waiving Jarrett Culver.

On Friday night, the Atlanta Hawks defeated the Indiana Pacers 113-111 on the road in Indianapolis.

They are now 20-22 in 42 games, which has them as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference.

On Saturday, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reports that the team is waiving two-way player Jarrett Culver and signing Donovan Williams to a two-way contract.

Via Charania: "The Atlanta Hawks are signing G League Long Island G/F Donovan Williams to a two-way contract and waiving Jarrett Culver, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Williams has averaged 15.6 points for Long Island this season."

Culver was signed over the offseason and has played in ten games for the Hawks with averages of 4.4 points and 3.8 rebounds per contest.

The former Texas Tech star was the sixth-overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft and has also played for the Minnesota Timberwolves and Memphis Grizzlies.

Meanwhile, Williams played his college basketball for UNLV and Texas and went undrafted in the 2022 NBA Draft this past summer.

He signed with the Brooklyn Nets over the offseason and played in five NBA Summer League games (the Nets waived him before the season).

In 26 G League games (with the Long Island Nets), he is averaging 15.5 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest.

The Hawks will play their next game on Saturday night (on the road in Canada) against the Toronto Raptors.

They are 4-6 in their last ten games and 9-13 in the 22 games they have played on the road.