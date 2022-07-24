BREAKING: Awesome News About LiAngelo Ball

On Sunday, the Drew League has announced that LiAngelo Ball will be playing.

Drew League: "Game 1 today is between Young Citi and BBB. @LiAngeloBall is back for BBB today. #TheDrew"

Ball just finished up playing for the Charlotte Hornets in the NBA Summer League for the second consecutive season.

He averaged 6.0 points per game in three games with the team.

Ball is the younger brother of Lonzo Ball, who was the second overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft by the Los Angeles Lakers.

Lonzo was a superstar in college for UCLA, and got drafted by his hometown team.

After two seasons with the Lakers, he was sent to the New Orleans Pelicans in the blockbuster trade that landed them All-Star forward Anthony Davis.

The Lakers ended up winning the title that next season.

After the Pelicans, Lonzo joined the Chicago Bulls last summer, and he had them as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference.

However, he got injured and missed the remainder of the season after January.

The team ended the season as the sixth seed and lost in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs to the Milwaukee Bucks.

LiAngelo is also the older brother of LaMelo Ball, who is the face of the franchise for the Hornets.

In 2020, LaMelo was the third overall pick in the NBA Draft and he won the 2021 Rookie of The Year Award.

This past season, he made the All-Star Game.

LiAngelo has yet to be on an NBA roster outside of the preseason.