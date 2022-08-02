Skip to main content

BREAKING: Boston Celtics Sign Former 9th Overall Pick

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnaroski, the Boston Celtics have agreed with Noah Vonleh on a training camp deal. The former ninth overall pick has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Portland Trail Blazers, Chicago Bulls, New York Knicks, Minnesota Timberwolves, Denver Nuggets and Brooklyn Nets over his career.
Woj: "Free agent F Noah Vonleh has agreed to a one-year deal with the Boston Celtics, source tells ESPN. Vonleh will go to training camp with the hopes of making the roster."  

Vonleh is still just 26-years-old, and he has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Portland Trail Blazers, Chicago Bulls, New York Knicks, Minnesota Timberwolves, Denver Nuggets and Brooklyn Nets over his career. 

In 2014, he was the ninth overall pick out of Indiana University by the Hornets. 

In 339 career regular season games, he has averages of 4.9 points and 5.1 rebounds per contest. 

The best season of his career came when he averaged 8.4 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game for the Knicks.  

Most recently, he played in China for the Shanghai Sharks last season (he did not play in the NBA in 2021-22). 

He played four games during the 2020-21 season for the Nets. 

Vonleh can be a solid role player, so if he makes the roster, the Celtics could have him as depth off their bench. 

In addition, he is still young enough that he could definitely improve in the right system.

He has loads of experience at such a young age. 

The Celtics are coming off a fantastic season where they were the second seed in the Eastern Conference and made it all the way to the NBA Finals. 

They lost to the Golden State Warriors in six games.  

