BREAKING: Bronny James Reportedly Receives Scholarship Offer From Memphis

According to Joe Tipton of On3 Recruits, Bronny James has received a scholarship offer from Memphis.

Tipton: "Breaking: Memphis has offered 2023 four-star Bronny James, source told @On3Recruits."

Bronny is currently 17-years-old, and he will graduate from high school in the summer of 2023.

ESPN currently has Bronny ranked as a four-star recruit, and the 39th best player in the Class of 2023.

He is the son of NBA legend LeBron James, who just finished up playing his 19th season in the NBA this past year.

James averaged 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists at 37-years-old.

Even at his age, he is still clearly (without question) one of the top-ten players in the NBA.

Last season was his fourth playing for the Los Angeles Lakers, and they went just 33-49.

They finished as the 11th seed in the Western Conference, so they missed the NBA Playoffs (and play-in tournament).

With James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook on the roster, that kind of season was a massive let down.

In 2018, James signed with the Lakers, and they also missed the NBA Playoffs that first season.

However, they traded for Anthony Davis and then won the 2020 NBA Championship over the Miami Heat.

Prior to the Lakers, James played for the Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers.

His first stint in Cleveland began when he was the first overall pick in the 2003 NBA Draft.

In 2010, he signed with the Heat, and then in 2014 he returned to Cleveland.

He is a four-time NBA Champion.