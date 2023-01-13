BREAKING: Brooklyn Nets Signing Recent Miami Heat Player

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Brooklyn Nets are signing former Miami Heat player Dru Smith.

The Brooklyn Nets have been the hottest team in the NBA over the last four weeks, and were recently on 12-game winning streak.

However, they will be playing without their best player (Kevin Durant) for an extended period.

The team announced (on Thursday) that they had waived two-way player Alondes Williams, which opened up a roster spot.

On Friday morning, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reports that the Nets are now signing former Miami Heat player Dru Smith.

Via Charania: "The Brooklyn Nets are signing G League Sioux Falls guard Dru Smith to a two-way NBA contract, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Smith has played five games for the Heat this season and is averaging 18 points, 6.9 assists and 5.6 rebounds in G League."

Smith is 25-years-old and played five seasons of college basketball (for Evansville and Missouri), and went undrafted in the 2021 NBA Draft.

While he has played sparingly in the NBA this season, he shot 51.7% from the field and 43.6% from the three-point range in eight G League Showcase Cup games.

The Nets began their season 1-5, and are now 27-14 in 41 games, which has them as the second seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are 8-2 in their last ten games, and only 3.5 games behind the Boston Celtics for first.

Since Durant (and Kyrie Irving) joined the franchise, they have only won one playoff series, but they have looked like a team who will compete for the 2023 NBA Championship.

On Sunday night, they will play their next game when they host the Oklahoma City Thunder.