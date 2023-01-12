Before Thursday's game against the Boston Celtics, the Brooklyn Nets waived Alondes Williams.

On Thursday evening, the Brooklyn Nets will host the Boston Celtics at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Before the game, the team officially announced that they have waived Alondes Williams.

Via Nets PR: "OFFICIAL: The Brooklyn Nets have requested waivers on two-way guard Alondes Williams. Brooklyn's roster now stands at 16 players, including one two-way player"

Williams has played in one game for the Nets this season, and he has also played in 16 G League games.

The former Oklahoma and Wake Forest star averaged 9.9 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest in 11 Showcase Cup games this season.

In five regular season G League games, he is averaging 10.8 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest.

The 23-year-old went undrafted in the 2022 NBA Draft this past summer.

With the roster move, the Nets have the ability to add another player to a two-way contract this season.

Right now, they are one of the hottest teams in the NBA and were recently on a 12-game winning streak.

After starting out the year 1-5, they are now 27-13 in 40 games, which has them as the second seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are only 2.0 games behind the Celtics for the first seed, so if they can beat the Celtics on Thursday, they will be just one game out of first.

At home, the Nets have a very impressive 13-5 record in the 18 games they have hosted at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.