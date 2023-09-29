BREAKING: Charlotte Hornets Reportedly Sign 5-Year NBA Player

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Charlotte Hornets will sign Edmond Sumner.

Edmond Sumner is coming off a year where he played in 53 regular season games (and one NBA playoff game) for the Brooklyn Nets.

The 27-year-old averaged 7.1 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest while shooting 46.1% from the field and 35.6% from the three-point range.

This summer, Sumner became a free agent (after getting waived by the Nets), and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported (on Friday) that he will now sign a deal with the Charlotte Hornets.

Via Wojnarowski: "ESPN Sources: Free agent G Edmond Sumner is signing a one-year deal with the Charlotte Hornets. Sumner goes to camp trying to make a Hornets roster in need of point guard depth. He averaged 7 points in 13 minutes for Nets last year after missing a season with an Achilles tear."

Sumner was initially the 52nd pick in the 2017 NBA Draft out of Xavier.

In addition to the Nets, he has also played for the Indiana Pacers.

Over five seasons in the league, Sumner has career averages of 6.2 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest while shooting 47.0% from the field and 34.1% from the three-point range in 161 regular season games (he has also appeared in five NBA playoff games).

As for the Hornets, they are coming off a year where they were the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 27-55 record.

They have a talented roster led by 2022 All-Star LaMelo Ball, but they dealt with injuries last season.

The franchise last made the NBA playoffs in 2016.