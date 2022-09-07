BREAKING: Chicago Bulls To Sign Former Player

Malcolm Hill played his rookie season in the NBA this past year for the Atlanta Hawks and Chicago Bulls.

The 26-year-old began the season with Atlanta, and in three games he averaged 5.7 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.3 steals per contest.

After the Hawks, he went to Chicago and played in 16 games averaging 3.4 points and 1.8 rebounds per contest.

On Wednesday evening, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reports that Hill will now join the Bulls once again.

Charania reports that the deal is for a two-way contract.

Charania: "The Chicago Bulls are signing free agent guard Malcolm Hill on a two-way NBA contract, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Hill averaged 3.4 points and 10.4 minutes over 16 games for the Bulls last season."

Two-way contracts are a great asset to a team, because it does not count against their 15-man roster.

Hill can go between the NBA and G League for the Bulls, and provide valuable minutes if needed.

He is a solid three-point shooter as he shot just over 36% from beyond the arc on 1.9 attempts per game (13/36 on the season).

In addition, he was efficient from the field shooting over 46% (19/44 on the season).

The Bulls are coming off a solid season where they made the NBA Playoffs for the first time since the 2017 season when they had Jimmy Butler.

They were the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference, and lost in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs to the Milwaukee Bucks.