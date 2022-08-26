BREAKING: Current NBA Star Arrested At Airport

On Thursday night, Andy Slater of Fox Sports 640 South Florida reports that NBA star Taurean Prince was arrested at the Miami airport.

Slater: "SLATER SCOOP: Minnesota Timberwolves’ Taurean Prince was arrested on a fugitive warrant this evening at Miami International Airport, multiple sources tell me. The warrant is from Texas regarding “dangerous drugs,” I’m told."

Prince is 28-year-old, and just finished up playing his sixth season in the NBA, and first for the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Last season, he averaged 7.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest in 69 regular season games.

He helped the Timberwolves go a 46-36, and make the NBA Playoffs for the first time since the 2018 season.

Over the offseason, the Timberwolves re-signed Prince.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the deal was for two-years and $16 million.

Wojnarowski on June 28: "Minnesota Timberwolves F Taurean Prince has agreed on a two-year, $16 million contract extension, sources tell ESPN."

In addition to the Timberwolves, Prince has also played the other five seasons of his NBA career for the Atlanta Hawks, Brooklyn Nets and Cleveland Cavaliers.

During the 2018 season, he played (and started) in all 82 regular season games, and averaged a career-high 14.1 points per game while playing for the Hawks.

One of his strengths is he is a solid three-point shooter (37.1% for his career).

He's also played in 11 playoff games.

Five came with the Hawks during the 2017 season, and the other six came this past season when the Timberwolves played the Memphis Grizzlies in the first-round.