Skip to main content

BREAKING: Dallas Mavericks "Plan To Sign" 4x NBA All-Star

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Dallas Mavericks "plan to sign" four-time NBA All-Star Kemba Walker.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Dallas Mavericks lost to the Milwaukee Bucks 124-115 on Sunday night, which was their fourth loss in a row.

They are now 9-10 in their first 19 games, which has them as the 11th seed in the Western Conference.

At home, they are doing well (8-3 in 11 games), but on the road, they have been atrocious (1-7 in eight games).

Now, it appears they are making a change to the roster.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, they "plan to sign" four-time NBA All-Star Kemba Walker. 

Charania: "The Dallas Mavericks plan to sign Kemba Walker and waive Facundo Campazzo, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium."

Campazzo has only played 6.5 minutes per game and is averaging 1.2 points and 1.1 assists.

Walker has not played since last season when he averaged 11.6 points, 3.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists per contest in 37 games for the New York Knicks.

At one point, he was one of the best guards in the NBA and made the All-Star Game four times in a row from 2017-20.

The 32-year-old has career averages of 19.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 5.3 assists per contest.

In addition to the Knicks, he has also played for the Boston Celtics and Charlotte Hornets.

He spent the first eight seasons of his career in Charlotte before signing with the Celtics in the summer of 2019.

During the 2020 season, he helped lead the Celtics to the Eastern Conference Finals and averaged 19.6 points and 5.1 assists per contest during the playoff run.

Last season, Walker had his struggles, but he also had a game where he erupted for 44 points and made seven three-pointers. 

Over the offseason, the Knicks traded him to the Detroit Pistons, and back in October, they waived him.

While he may not be the player he once was, this could be a good signing for the Mavs. 

More on the Dallas Mavericks can be read here 

USATSI_17783912_168388303_lowres
News

BREAKING: Dallas Mavericks "Plan To Sign" 4x NBA All-Star

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19502403_168388303_lowres
News

How to Watch Pacers-Lakers Game On Monday

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_17902742_168388303_lowres
News

How to Watch Magic-Nets Game On Monday

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_19516638_168388303_lowres
News

Clippers' Ivica Zubac Makes History On Sunday

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_19511739_168388303_lowres
Injuries

LeBron James' Injury Status For Pacers-Lakers Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19515397_168388303_lowres
News

How Did Steph Curry Get A Technical Foul For This?

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19338017_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Kyrie Irving's No-Look Pass To Kevin Durant

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_18290906_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Wizards And Celtics Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19380796_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Jalen Brunson's Final Injury Status For Grizzlies-Knicks Game

By Ben Stinar