BREAKING: Dallas Mavericks "Plan To Sign" 4x NBA All-Star

The Dallas Mavericks lost to the Milwaukee Bucks 124-115 on Sunday night, which was their fourth loss in a row.

They are now 9-10 in their first 19 games, which has them as the 11th seed in the Western Conference.

At home, they are doing well (8-3 in 11 games), but on the road, they have been atrocious (1-7 in eight games).

Now, it appears they are making a change to the roster.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, they "plan to sign" four-time NBA All-Star Kemba Walker.

Charania: "The Dallas Mavericks plan to sign Kemba Walker and waive Facundo Campazzo, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium."

Campazzo has only played 6.5 minutes per game and is averaging 1.2 points and 1.1 assists.

Walker has not played since last season when he averaged 11.6 points, 3.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists per contest in 37 games for the New York Knicks.

At one point, he was one of the best guards in the NBA and made the All-Star Game four times in a row from 2017-20.

The 32-year-old has career averages of 19.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 5.3 assists per contest.

In addition to the Knicks, he has also played for the Boston Celtics and Charlotte Hornets.

He spent the first eight seasons of his career in Charlotte before signing with the Celtics in the summer of 2019.

During the 2020 season, he helped lead the Celtics to the Eastern Conference Finals and averaged 19.6 points and 5.1 assists per contest during the playoff run.

Last season, Walker had his struggles, but he also had a game where he erupted for 44 points and made seven three-pointers.

Over the offseason, the Knicks traded him to the Detroit Pistons, and back in October, they waived him.

While he may not be the player he once was, this could be a good signing for the Mavs.