BREAKING: Dallas Mavericks Sign 2 New Players

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Dallas Mavericks are signing two new players to training camp deals.

Charania: "The Dallas Mavericks are signing guard McKinley Wright IV and undrafted Pittsburgh forward Mouhamadou Gueye on training camp deals to compete for a roster spot, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium."

Wright IV played his college basketball at Colorado, and played in five games this past season for the Minnesota Timberwolves.

As for Gueye, he averaged 9.8 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists for Pitt last season.

The Mavs are coming off a stellar season where they made a surprise run all the way to the Western Conference Finals.

In 2020 and 2021, they lost in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs in back-to-backs seasons to the Los Angeles Clippers.

This past season was Jason Kidd's first year as head coach, and they were the fourth seed in the Western Conference.

They beat the Utah Jazz in the first-round in six games, and knocked off the Phoenix Suns in the second-round in a Game 7 on the road.

Against the Jazz, they did not have All-Star Luka Doncic for either of the first three games of the series.

Yet, they had a 2-1 lead heading into Game 4.

In their series against the Suns, they trailed 2-0, but then roared back to win four out of five games.

In the Conference Finals, they fell to Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors in five games.

The Warriors went on to beat the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals.