Skip to main content
BREAKING: Dallas Mavericks Sign 2 New Players

BREAKING: Dallas Mavericks Sign 2 New Players

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Dallas Mavericks are signing two new players to training camp deals.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Dallas Mavericks are signing two new players to training camp deals.

Charania: "The Dallas Mavericks are signing guard McKinley Wright IV and undrafted Pittsburgh forward Mouhamadou Gueye on training camp deals to compete for a roster spot, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium."

Wright IV played his college basketball at Colorado, and played in five games this past season for the Minnesota Timberwolves.   

As for Gueye, he averaged 9.8 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists for Pitt last season. 

The Mavs are coming off a stellar season where they made a surprise run all the way to the Western Conference Finals. 

In 2020 and 2021, they lost in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs in back-to-backs seasons to the Los Angeles Clippers. 

This past season was Jason Kidd's first year as head coach, and they were the fourth seed in the Western Conference.

They beat the Utah Jazz in the first-round in six games, and knocked off the Phoenix Suns in the second-round in a Game 7 on the road. 

Against the Jazz, they did not have All-Star Luka Doncic for either of the first three games of the series. 

Yet, they had a 2-1 lead heading into Game 4. 

In their series against the Suns, they trailed 2-0, but then roared back to win four out of five games. 

In the Conference Finals, they fell to Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors in five games. 

The Warriors went on to beat the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals. 

USATSI_18198561_168388303_lowres
News

BREAKING: Dallas Mavericks Sign 2 New Players

By Ben Stinar5 minutes ago
EBdx5FMXoAE2Bwe
News

On This Day In NBA History: August 14 - "Dream Team II" Wins World Championship of Basketball

By Brett Siegel2 hours ago
USATSI_18365112_168388303_lowres
News

LOOK: Luka Doncic Tweeted A Photo On Saturday

By Ben Stinar14 hours ago
USATSI_18148964_168388303_lowres
News

2 Chainz Comments On Latest IG Post From LeBron James

By Ben Stinar19 hours ago
USATSI_10064724_168388303_lowres
News

Isaiah Thomas Comments On Antonio Brown's Instagram Post

By Ben Stinar20 hours ago
USATSI_17443885_168388303_lowres
News

Antonio Brown Comments On LeBron James' Most Recent IG Post

By Ben Stinar21 hours ago
USATSI_17543584_168388303_lowres
News

LeBron James Posted Something To Instagram

By Ben Stinar21 hours ago
USATSI_12929549_168388303_lowres
News

The 6th Overall Pick In The 2019 NBA Draft Is Still A Free Agent

By Ben Stinar21 hours ago
USATSI_11702201_168388303_lowres
Rumors

Should The Lakers Bring Back Lance Stephenson?

By Ben Stinar22 hours ago