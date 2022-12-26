BREAKING: Mavericks Signing Former Timberwolves Player

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Dallas Mavericks are waiving Tyler Dorsey and signing A.J. Lawson.

On Christmas, the Dallas Mavericks defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 124-115 at home in Dallas, Texas.

The win was their third in a row, and they are now 18-16 in 34 games, which has them as the eighth seed in the Western Conference.

On Monday, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported that they are waiving Tyler Dorsey and singing A.J. Lawson.

Charania: "The Mavericks are waiving guard Tyler Dorsey and signing F/G AJ Lawson on a two-way NBA contract out of NBA G League College Park, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium."

Dorsey has appeared in three games for the Mavs and is averaging 3.0 points per contest.

As for Lawson, he has played in one NBA game this season (for the Minnesota Timberwolves), and he scored two points and grabbed one rebound.

Both players have played in the G League during the 2022-23 season.

Dorsey has played in 17 Showcase Cup games and is averaging 24.4 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest.

The former Oregon star is also shooting 46.6% from the field and 46.7% from the three-point range.

As for Lawson, he has played in 13 Showcase Cup games and is averaging 19.9 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.5 steals per contest.

The former South Carolina star is also shooting 52.7% from the field and 32.9% from the three-point range.

Following the victory over the Lakers, the Mavs will play their next game on Tuesday evening when they host the New York Knicks in Dallas.