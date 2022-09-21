Skip to main content
BREAKING: Dennis Smith Jr. Reportedly Signing With New Team

BREAKING: Dennis Smith Jr. Reportedly Signing With New Team

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Charlotte Hornets are signing Dennis Smith Jr. The former ninth overall pick has played for the Dallas Mavericks, New York Knicks, Detroit Pistons and Portland Trail Blazers.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Dennis Smith Jr. was the ninth overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft by the Dallas Mavericks. 

Coming out of N.C. State, he had been seen as a player who had enormous potential. 

He averaged 15.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists per contest in 69 games during his rookie season.  

Unfortunately, he has not had the kind of start to his NBA career that anyone could have expected.

He spent less than two full seasons with the Mavs before being traded to the New York Knicks. 

In addition to the Knicks and Mavs, he has also played for the Detroit Pistons and Portland Trail Blazers.

Now, he has a new team.

On Wednesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reports that he is signing with the Charlotte Hornets. 

Charania: "Free agent guard Dennis Smith Jr. has agreed to a one-year deal with the Charlotte Hornets, his agent Daniel Hazan of Hazan Sports Management told  @TheAthletic @Stadium." 

Last season, Smith Jr. played in 37 games for the Trail Blazers and averaged 5.6 points, 2.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists per contest.

This is an intriguing signing because Smith Jr. played his college basketball in North Carolina (and is from there).

Being back in a familiar place could be good for his career.

He is still 25 years old, so there is plenty of time to carve out a long career in the NBA.

247 Sports ranked Smith Jr. as the seventh best player in the country, coming out of high school in 2016. 

More on the Charlotte Hornets can be read here 

USATSI_11488319_168388303_lowres
News

BREAKING: Dennis Smith Jr. Reportedly Signing With New Team

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17462289_168388303_lowres (2)
News

2022-23 NBA Season: Two-Way Contracts And Training Camp Invites Tracker

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_17955354_168388303_lowres
News

Video Of Derrick Rose Is Going Viral

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17375061_168388303_lowres
News

Utah Jazz Reportedly Signing Former Detroit Pistons Player

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_16843768_168388303_lowres
News

Dallas Mavericks Sign New Player

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_11647938_168388303_lowres
News

Milwaukee Bucks Sign Former Duke Star

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19044866_168388303_lowres
News

Cleveland Cavaliers Waive A Player

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_14172970_168388303_lowres
News

Miami Heat Announce Signing Of New Player

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19044868_168388303_lowres
Rumors

Opinion: This Team Should Have Traded For Donovan Mitchell

By Ben Stinar