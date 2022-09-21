BREAKING: Dennis Smith Jr. Reportedly Signing With New Team

Dennis Smith Jr. was the ninth overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft by the Dallas Mavericks.

Coming out of N.C. State, he had been seen as a player who had enormous potential.

He averaged 15.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists per contest in 69 games during his rookie season.

Unfortunately, he has not had the kind of start to his NBA career that anyone could have expected.

He spent less than two full seasons with the Mavs before being traded to the New York Knicks.

In addition to the Knicks and Mavs, he has also played for the Detroit Pistons and Portland Trail Blazers.

Now, he has a new team.

On Wednesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reports that he is signing with the Charlotte Hornets.

Charania: "Free agent guard Dennis Smith Jr. has agreed to a one-year deal with the Charlotte Hornets, his agent Daniel Hazan of Hazan Sports Management told @TheAthletic @Stadium."

Last season, Smith Jr. played in 37 games for the Trail Blazers and averaged 5.6 points, 2.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists per contest.

This is an intriguing signing because Smith Jr. played his college basketball in North Carolina (and is from there).

Being back in a familiar place could be good for his career.

He is still 25 years old, so there is plenty of time to carve out a long career in the NBA.

247 Sports ranked Smith Jr. as the seventh best player in the country, coming out of high school in 2016.