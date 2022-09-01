BREAKING: Donovan Mitchell Sent Out A Tweet After Getting Traded

The NBA season is still 47 days away from Thursday, September 1, but that doesn't mean there still isn't plenty going on.

On Thursday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that three-time NBA All-Star Donovan Mitchell is being traded from the Utah Jazz to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Mitchell was the 13th overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, and he has played his entire career with the Jazz up until this point.

After multiple reports came out that Mitchell had been traded, current Cavs' All-Star Darius Garland sent out a tweet.

Mitchell then quote tweeted that tweet from Garland.

The tweet from Mitchell had over 31,000 likes in less than 30 minutes.

Garland is only 22-years-old, and he made his first career trip to the All-Star Game last season.

In addition to Garland, the Cavs also have 24-year-old Jarrett Allen, who also made his first trip to the All-Star Game last season.

The Cavs went 44-38, and they finished as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.

However, they lost to the Atlanta Hawks and Brooklyn Nets in the play-in tournament, so they did not make the NBA Playoffs.

That being said, they still had a very solid season and they are now adding one of the top-25 players in the entire NBA to their roster.

Mitchell will turn 26-years-old this month, so he is also super young and not even at the prime years of his career.

It's safe to say the Eastern Conference just got a lot better, and the Cavs are going to be a contender for a top-four seed in the playoffs.