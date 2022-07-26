Breaking Down Who Is Up Next For A Contract Extension Heading Into 2022-23 Season

Free agency is always a massive part of the NBA offseason and not only do we see players bounce around from team-to-team in hopes of winning a championship, but we are starting to see a lot more massive contract extensions being agreed to in the offseason.

This offseason, back-to-back league MVP Nikola Jokic signed a five-year, $270 million supermax contract extension, the largest deal in NBA history, and other All-Stars like Ja Morant, Devin Booker and Damian Lillard also agreed to nine-figure contract extensions.

Looking ahead to the start of the 2022-23 season and what is to come, plenty of notable names will be up for new contracts and extensions.

LeBron James, Dillon Brooks, Khris Middleton and CJ McCollum are a couple of notable names that could receive contract extensions during or following the 2022-23 season, but there are other situations league-wide that you should be getting familiar with.

Here is who is up next for a contract extension heading into the 2022-23 season and how their contract situations could impact their teams and the rest of the league moving forward.

Jaylen Brown - Boston Celtics

Set to begin his seventh NBA season when the 2022-23 season rolls around, there seems to be a slight bit of uncertainty as to where Jaylen Brown will actually be due to Kevin Durant trade talks.

Recently, Brown has found his name connected to these trade rumors and while it definitely seems a little far-fetched to believe the Boston Celtics would trade their young All-Star after just making the NBA Finals, this is not just any player we are talking about on the trade block, it is Kevin Durant.

As of right now though, Brown remains the Celtics’ No. 2 option on their roster next to fellow All-Star Jayson Tatum and heading into the new year, Jaylen Brown is under contract through the 2023-24 season.

While he could have signed an extension with Boston this offseason, there does not seem to be much interest in getting a deal done simply because of the value that this contract would hold. Brown would only be eligible to receive close to $35 million during the 2024-25 season if he was to sign a new extension right now, compared to well past $40 million he could make as a free agent.

Not to mention, there is always the potential that Jaylen Brown could make one of the three All-NBA teams, making him supermax extension eligible.

Agreeing to a three-year, near $110 million extension this offseason is not what Jaylen Brown had in mind, which is why he is holding out a little bit longer to try and capitalize on his value. Unless he is traded, Brown will be a member of the Celtics for a long-time to come.

Jordan Poole & Andrew Wiggins - Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors have had cap space issues and tax issues for quite some time now, as they have carried one of the league’s biggest tax bills for multiple years running. Once again heading into the 2022-23 season, the Warriors will be a taxpaying team and have one of the highest tax bills in the NBA.

On top of everything else, the 2021-22 NBA champions will need to start devising a long-term plan on what they are prepared to do with both Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole, two of the young cornerstones of their franchise.

With Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green getting older, Warriors’ ownership and management believes that Poole and Wiggins can be the future of this organization, especially after they both played integral roles in the Warriors being able to win the 2022 NBA Finals.

Beginning with Jordan Poole, he is eligible for a five-year, $188 million rookie max extension, a deal he will most definitely not be offered. Poole is likely looking at a four-year, $100 million to $110 million extension that puts him somewhere in the ballpark of $25 million in average annual value.

With cap space in the NBA increasing every year and the league expected to generate more revenue per team, a long-term extension with Poole and Golden State seems very likely right now. However, this extension must be agreed upon before the start of the 2022-23 season, otherwise Jordan Poole will be a restricted free agent in 2023.

As for Andrew Wiggins, he is also eligible for a max extension, one that would pay him upwards of $36 million annually. This may not be a favorable deal for the Warriors since they are still paying Curry, Thompson and Green a lot of money for being the core of this championship team, but Golden State does not have much leverage when it comes to Wiggins.

Set to be an unrestricted free agent at the conclusion of the 2022-23 season, Andrew Wiggins could very well end up being a hot commodity in free agency, especially if he once again has an All-Star season and proves to be one of the better two-way players out on the wing.

It is going to be interesting to see how this contract extension situation plays out with Wiggins and the Warriors, especially because they cannot afford to let him go from a talent perspective.

Tyler Herro - Miami Heat

With the Miami Heat dangling him as their best trade asset this offseason, there really is no telling to what the future holds for Tyler Herro.

Eligible to sign a five-year, $188 million rookie extension heading into the final year of his rookie contract, it does not appear that Herro and the Heat have held extension discussions of this magnitude.

Because of the fact that he could end up being the best restricted free agent in 2023 though and could eventually sign max-level offer sheets with other teams in the league, the Heat have to be very careful with this situation over the next couple of months before the start of the 2022-23 season.

It does appear that there is mutual interest between Tyler Herro and the Heat to get a long-term deal done, but his value is a major question mark right now. The 2021-22 Sixth Man of the Year, Herro has seemed to turn himself into a key part of the Miami Heat’s core.

However, do the Heat really want to give a player they are utilizing on their bench over $25 million in average annual value?

Herro wanting a max extension from Miami would not be surprising at all and suddenly, the Heat find themselves on the clock to get a deal done before the start of the new season. Having Tyler Herro hitting restricted free agency could spell big trouble for the Heat.

R.J. Barrett - New York Knicks

The New York Knicks have been heavily engaged in trade talks with the Utah Jazz involving Donovan Mitchell, which is why not much attention has been casted on R.J. Barrett and the fact that he only has one more year left on his contract.

Being in a very similar boat to that of Tyler Herro, Barrett is seeking reassurance from the Knicks that they in fact want him as one of the faces of the franchise.

Paying Julius Randle last offseason and signing Jalen Brunson to a $100 million deal in free agency this offseason, Barrett is going to want his turn to see some money now, which is why the Knicks are in a tough spot.

The Knicks will not be giving R.J. Barrett a new deal yet simply because they are waiting to see what will happen on the trade market with Mitchell. If New York gets their hands on Utah’s All-Star, then Barrett would suddenly drop lower on the Knicks’ totem pole, meaning they may not view him as a max contract player.

Still though, he is only 22-years-old and has proven to be the Knicks No. 1 option at times offensively throughout the 2021-22 season.

New York may not be willing to eclipse a four-year, $100 million to $110 million offer, so it will be interesting to see how negotiations between the Knicks and Barrett play out heading towards training camp.

Kevin Porter Jr. - Houston Rockets

According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, Kevin Porter Jr. and the Houston Rockets have mutual interest in a contract extension ahead of the start of the 2022-23 season.

Porter has one more year left on his rookie contract and since arriving in Houston in 2020, he has carved out a role as one of the team’s primary options.

In 87 total games with the Rockets, he has averaged 15.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, 6.2 assists and has shot 41.8% from the floor. While he too is eligible for a five-year, $188 million max rookie extension, it is much more likely that Kevin Porter Jr. would see a three- or four-year offer from the Rockets with an average annual value of about $20 million to $25 million being his "max offer."

Now, this is not saying that Porter Jr. will get this kind of offer, but in terms of the kind of player he is, this is probably the maximum amount the Rockets will mark down for him. Again, this would be a very high amount to pay Kevin Porter Jr.

Dealing Christian Wood to the Dallas Mavericks this offseason and having some contracts that will either expire or be on the move via trades, the Rockets have plenty of cap space to utilize in order to invest in their young core.

Alongside Jalen Green in the backcourt, Kevin Porter Jr. has held a key spot in the Rockets’ rotations, which is why they are not wanting to let him go.