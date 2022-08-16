Skip to main content
BREAKING: Former Brooklyn Nets Player Signing With Western Conference Team

BREAKING: Former Brooklyn Nets Player Signing With Western Conference Team

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnaroski, the San Antonio Spurs are signing Alize Johnson. The NBA veteran has played for the Indiana Pacers, Brooklyn Nets, Chicago Bulls, New Orleans Pelicans and Washington Wizards.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnaroski, the San Antonio Spurs are signing Alize Johnson.

Woj: "Free agent F Alize Johnson has agreed on a one-year, $2 million deal with the San Antonio Spurs, his agent @GeorgeLangberg tells ESPN. Johnson gives some depth to the Spurs’ frontcourt."

The NBA veteran has played for the Indiana Pacers, Brooklyn Nets, Chicago Bulls, New Orleans Pelicans and Washington Wizards. 

This past season, he played in 23 games and averaged 1.8 points and 2.7 rebounds per contest. 

He played for the Bulls, Wizards and Pelicans.

In 2021, he averaged a career-high 5.2 points and 5.0 rebounds per game in 18 games for the Nets.  

The 26-year-old was the 50th overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, and while he has not found a team in the NBA that he has stuck too, he has still proven to be a solid role player.

This is a solid pickup for the Spurs, because they are a young team who is not expected to be good next season. 

Therefore, they can take a chance on him and see if he can produce. 

It also gives Johnson a chance to play for a team that likely has a lot of minutes to distribute next season.

The Spurs made the play-in tournament last year, but they lost to the Pelicans in the play-in game. 

They also traded away their best player (All-Star guard Dejounte Murray) over the offseason. 

The Spurs sent him to the Atlanta Hawks, so he now forms a star duo with Trae Young.

USATSI_15851639_168388303_lowres
News

BREAKING: Alize Johnson Signing With San Antonio Spurs

By Ben Stinar4 minutes ago
USATSI_13821162_168388303_lowres
News

LOOK: Knicks Star Comments On Tyler Herro's Instagram Post

By Ben Stinar19 minutes ago
USATSI_7850181_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Chicago Bulls Rookie Suffers ACL Injury

By Brett Siegel19 minutes ago
USATSI_17987364_168388303_lowres
Rumors

Opinion: This Team Should Sign Dwight Howard

By Ben Stinar29 minutes ago
USATSI_17122389_168388303_lowres
News

New York Knicks Star Tweets An Intriguing Question

By Ben Stinar45 minutes ago
USATSI_17364729_168388303_lowres
News

Three Trade Scenarios Involving Donovan Mitchell Based On Latest Rumors

By Brett Siegel47 minutes ago
USATSI_17999468_168388303_lowres
News

LOOK: NBA All-Star DeMar DeRozan Tweeted Something

By Ben Stinar57 minutes ago
USATSI_17285369_168388303_lowres
News

LOOK: Kevin Durant's Instagram Story On Tuesday

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_16084923_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Reinstates Jalen Harris After Year-Long Suspension

By Brett Siegel1 hour ago