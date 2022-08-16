BREAKING: Alize Johnson Signing With San Antonio Spurs

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnaroski, the San Antonio Spurs are signing Alize Johnson.

Woj: "Free agent F Alize Johnson has agreed on a one-year, $2 million deal with the San Antonio Spurs, his agent @GeorgeLangberg tells ESPN. Johnson gives some depth to the Spurs’ frontcourt."

The NBA veteran has played for the Indiana Pacers, Brooklyn Nets, Chicago Bulls, New Orleans Pelicans and Washington Wizards.

This past season, he played in 23 games and averaged 1.8 points and 2.7 rebounds per contest.

He played for the Bulls, Wizards and Pelicans.

In 2021, he averaged a career-high 5.2 points and 5.0 rebounds per game in 18 games for the Nets.

The 26-year-old was the 50th overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, and while he has not found a team in the NBA that he has stuck too, he has still proven to be a solid role player.

This is a solid pickup for the Spurs, because they are a young team who is not expected to be good next season.

Therefore, they can take a chance on him and see if he can produce.

It also gives Johnson a chance to play for a team that likely has a lot of minutes to distribute next season.

The Spurs made the play-in tournament last year, but they lost to the Pelicans in the play-in game.

They also traded away their best player (All-Star guard Dejounte Murray) over the offseason.

The Spurs sent him to the Atlanta Hawks, so he now forms a star duo with Trae Young.