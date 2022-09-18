BREAKING: Giannis Antetokounmpo's Brother Reportedly Signing With NBA Team

Giannis Antetokounmpo is only 27 years old, but he is already one of the best NBA players of all time.

He is a two-time MVP, NBA Champion, and Finals MVP and won a Defensive Player of The Year Award.

Antetokounmpo has four brothers who all play basketball (Francis, Alex, Kostas and Thanasis).

Francis has played semi-pro basketball and pro-soccer, Alex played this past season in the G League and Thanasis is currently on the Milwaukee Bucks with Giannis.

On Sunday, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reports that Kostas is signing with the Chicago Bulls.

Charania: "Free agent Kostas Antetokounmpo is signing a training camp deal with the Chicago Bulls and will compete for a two-way spot, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Antetokounmpo spent three seasons with the Lakers and Mavericks and played for Greece in EuroBasket this summer."

He has played in 22 NBA games (two with the Mavs and 20 with the Lakers) over three seasons and has averages of 1.0 points and 1.0 rebounds per contest.

Currently, he is 24 years old, so he is still young.

The Bulls will begin training camp in less than two weeks and play their first preseason games on October 4 at home against the New Orleans Pelicans.

This could be a good opportunity for him to show what he can do in training camp against the rest of the roster and hopefully get minutes in the preseason.

Ironically, Giannis, Thanasis and the Bucks beat the Bulls in the first round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs.