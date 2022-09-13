Giannis Antetokounmpo Gets Ejected From FIBA Game

Over the NBA offseason, many players have been playing in FIBA, and one of those players is Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo (playing for Greece).

On Tuesday, Antetokounmpo and Greece faced Germany in the FIBA quarterfinals.

Greece is led by NBA guard Dennis Schroder, who played for the Boston Celtics and Houston Rockets this past season.

Late in the fourth quarter, Antetokounmpo was ejected for an unsportsmanlike foul.

Greece had been trailing Germany by a score of 96-82 with just under five minutes remaining in the game, so it was unlikely they would have been able to come back.

Even so, the team lost its best player during the most critical stretch of the game and ended up losing by a score of 107-96.

Greece is now eliminated, and Germany will move on.

Antetokounmpo finished with 31 points and eight rebounds in the loss.

He led the entire tournament in scoring, averaging 29.3 points per contest in the six games he played for Greece.

Next season will be his tenth in the NBA, and he has only played for the Bucks since being drafted with the 15th overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft.

He is a six-time All-Star, two-time MVP, NBA Champion and Finals MVP.

Schroder put up 26 points and eight assists in the win, and he is currently seventh in the tournament in scoring, averaging 20.2 points per contest in the six games he has played for Greece.

Currently, he is a free agent, but NBA reporter Marc Stein has reported that he will likely be signed soon.

Stein: "Quite a bold step for Dennis Schroder to play in this @EuroBasket without an NBA contract in hand ... but there's a rising buzz in league circles about his job prospects. Schroder will almost certainly have a new team by month's end after helping host Germany make the semifinals."