BREAKING: Golden State Warriors Sign New Player

On Friday night, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that the Golden State Warriors have agreed to a deal with Trevion Williams.

Charania: "Undrafted Purdue center Trevion Williams has agreed to a deal with the Golden State Warriors, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Exhibit 10 contract to compete for a roster spot for Williams, who averaged 7.4 points, 6.6 rebounds and 14.2 minutes for Boston in summer league."

Williams is 21-years-old, and he averaged 12.0 points, 7.4 rebounds and 3.0 assists for Purdue last season.

The deal is for an Exhibit 10, according to Charania, so he is not guaranteed to make the roster.

The Warriors are coming off winning their fourth title in the last eight seasons when they beat the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of the NBA Finals last month.

They beat the Denver Nuggets, Memphis Grizzlies and Dallas Mavericks in the first three-rounds.

In 2020 and 2021 they had missed the playoffs, and had two down years with injuries.

Prior to those two seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row, and won three titles.

Therefore, they have been to the NBA Finals six times in the last eight seasons, which no other team has done in that span.

They have become one of the best dynasties in the history of the NBA.

Their best player Steph Curry is still just 34-years-old, and 2020 second overall pick James Wiseman did not even play in a game last season due to injury, so they could be even better next year.