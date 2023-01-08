BREAKING: Huge Update About Klay Thompson

Klay Thompson is not in the starting lineup on Saturday night.

FINAL UPDATE: "Klay Thompson (left knee soreness) will not play tonight."

On Saturday night, the Golden State Warriors are hosting the Orlando Magic at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California.

However, five-time NBA All-Star Klay Thompson is surprisingly a late scratch from the starting lineup.

The Warriors announced that Donte DiVincenzo would be in the starting lineup over Thompson right before the game tipped off.

Via the Warriors: "UPDATE: Donte DiVincenzo is starting tonight in place of Klay Thompson."

Thompson is currently averaging 20.6 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest in 31 games.

He is also shooting 41.3% from the field and 38.3% from the three-point range.

Over the last three games, Thompson has played outstanding, scoring 30+ points in all three contests.

Last week against the Atlanta Hawks, the four-time NBA Champion had 54 points, eight rebounds, three assists and one block (the Warriors won 143-141 in overtime).

After a slow start to the season, the Warriors are playing much better as of late and came into Saturday's game tied for the sixth seed in the Western Conference.

They are 20-19 in 39 games and 6-4 in their last ten.

At home, the Warriors have been sensational, with a 17-3 record in 20 games hosted at the Chase Center.

Last month, they lost 130-129 to the Magic on the road in Orlando, Florida.

Thompson played 34 minutes and had 27 points, four rebounds and three assists.

The Magic come into Saturday as the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 14-25 record in 39 games.