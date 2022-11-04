BREAKING: Jaylen Brown's Updated Status For Bulls-Celtics Game

UPDATE: Brown will play in the game and is now listed as available.

Celtics: "#NEBHInjuryReport update: Jaylen Brown - AVAILABLE"

The Boston Celtics are hosting the Chicago Bulls in Massachusetts on Friday evening, but they could end up playing without one of their best players.

Jaylen Brown has now been downgraded to questionable for the game (the Celtics announced on Twitter).

Celtics: "#NEBHInjuryReport update: Jaylen Brown (non-COVID illness) - QUESTIONABLE"

Brown is currently averaging 26.0 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.0 assists per contest to start the season.

He has yet to miss a game.

The Celtics enter the night with a 4-3 record in their first seven games of the season and are 2-1 in the three games that they have played so far at home.

In their most recent game on Wednesday evening, they lost in overtime to Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers by a score of 114-113.

Last season, the Celtics made it all the way to the NBA Finals, so they come into the 2022-23 season with massive expectations.

The roster that they have is one of the best in the NBA, and Jayson Tatum has led the way averaging 30.1 points, 8.0 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest.

As for the Bulls, they come into the game with a 5-4 record in their first nine games of the season.

They are also on a two-game winning streak after beating the Brooklyn Nets and Charlotte Hornets.

Five-time NBA All-Star DeMar DeRozan has led the team in scoring, averaging 23.3 points per contest on 48.3% shooting from the field.

Last season, the Bulls lost in the first round of the NBA Playoffs after finishing the regular season as the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference.