BREAKING: Kevin Durant Makes More NBA History

Kevin Durant made NBA history during Wednesday’s game between the Brooklyn Nets and Toronto Raptors.
The Brooklyn Nets are in Canada, taking on the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday evening. 

During the game, 12-time NBA All-Star Kevin Durant made more NBA history as he has now moved up to 18th on the all-time scoring list.  

He passed Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett, who had scored 27,071 career points.  

Durant will likely keep moving up the list as the season progresses, and at just 34 years old, it will be exciting to see where he finishes his career. 

He recently passed Vince Carter last month, and in a game earlier this month, he crossed over 26,000 points. 

Outside of Durant's rookie season, he has never averaged less than 25.1 points per game, and this season he is averaging 29.8 points per contest on 53.5% shooting from the field. 

The former Texas star is one of the most consistent scorers to ever play in the NBA.

John Havlicek (17th) and Paul Pierce (16th) are the following two players for Durant to pass on the list. 

Durant has averaged over 30 points per contest two different times in his career, and his career-high was 32.0 points per contest in 2014 when he was on the Oklahoma City Thunder (his MVP season).

In addition to the Nets and Thunder, he has also spent three seasons on the Golden State Warriors.

During his tenure with Golden State, he made the NBA Finals all three times and won two NBA Championships (and two NBA Finals MVP Awards).

After his historic run with the Warriors, he signed with the Nets in the summer of 2019. 

