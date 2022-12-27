BREAKING: Kevin Durant Makes NBA History In Nets-Cavs Game

Kevin Durant moved ahead of Tim Duncan on the NBA's all-time scoring list during Monday's game between the Brooklyn Nets and Cleveland Cavaliers.

On Monday night, the Brooklyn Nets are in Ohio, taking on the Cleveland Cavaliers.

During the game, 12-time All-Star Kevin Durant made NBA history when he passed Tim Duncan to move in 15th on the all-time scoring list.

In 1,392 games, Duncan scored 26,496 points, while Durant is only in his 972nd career game.

NBA: "Congrats to @KDTrey5 of the @BrooklynNets for moving up to 15th on the all-time scoring list!"

Durant has moved passed several people on the list this season, and the next person for him to pass is Dominique Wilkins, who scored 26,668 points.

Based on Durant's current average of 29.9 points per contest, he will likely pass Wilkins to move into 14th on the list at some point in the next six games.

Since he is only 34 years old and still playing like a top-ten player in the NBA, it will be exciting to see how far down the list Durant can get before the end of his career.

He is in his third season playing for the Nets, and before that, he played for the Golden State Warriors and Oklahoma City Thunder.

With the Warriors, he won two NBA Championships (and two Finals MVPs) and with the Thunder, he won the MVP of the NBA in 2014.

Outside of Durant's rookie season, he has never averaged less than 25.1 points per contest in a season.

As for the Nets (21-12), they came into the night as one of the hottest teams in the league.

They are 9-1 in their last ten games and in the middle of an eight-game winning streak.