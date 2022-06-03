BREAKING: Klay Thompson Just Passed LeBron James On An NBA Playoffs List

Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson now has more three-pointers in the playoffs than Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James. The Warriors are hosting the Boston Celtics for Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night.

Klay Thompson and the Golden State Warriros are hosting the Boston Celtics for Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday evening in San Francisco, and during the game Thompson passed LeBron James on an NBA Playoffs list.

The star shooting guard is now second all-time in NBA Playoffs history in three-pointers made.

Thompson had missed each of the last two seasons due to injuries, and the Warriros did not make the playoffs in either season that he was out.

Prior to those two seasons, the Warriors had made the Finals five times in a row, and won three titles during that span.

Therefore, Thompson is technically playing in his sixth straight Finals.

He is a five-time All-Star and one of the greatest shooters to ever play in the NBA.

The duo of him and Steph Curry is easily the best shooting backcourt in the history of the league.

Curry was drafted in 2009, while Thompson was taken in 2011.

