BREAKING: Klay Thompson Just Passed LeBron James On An NBA Playoffs List
Klay Thompson and the Golden State Warriros are hosting the Boston Celtics for Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday evening in San Francisco, and during the game Thompson passed LeBron James on an NBA Playoffs list.
The star shooting guard is now second all-time in NBA Playoffs history in three-pointers made.
Thompson had missed each of the last two seasons due to injuries, and the Warriros did not make the playoffs in either season that he was out.
Prior to those two seasons, the Warriors had made the Finals five times in a row, and won three titles during that span.
Therefore, Thompson is technically playing in his sixth straight Finals.
He is a five-time All-Star and one of the greatest shooters to ever play in the NBA.
The duo of him and Steph Curry is easily the best shooting backcourt in the history of the league.
Curry was drafted in 2009, while Thompson was taken in 2011.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? The Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ended their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
- COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE.