BREAKING: Lakers And Wizards Reportedly Make A Trade

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Los Angeles Lakers and Washington Wizards have made a trade.

The Los Angeles Lakers and Washington Wizards have both been near the bottom of the standings through the first half of the 2022-23 NBA season.

Therefore, it's no surprise they would be looking to make changes to their rosters.

On Monday, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reports that the two teams have made a trade.

Via Charania: "The Los Angeles Lakers are finalizing a trade sending guard Kendrick Nunn and three second-round picks to the Washington Wizards for Rui Hachimura, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium."

Nunn is 27 years old and is averaging 6.7 points and 1.4 rebounds per contest while shooting 40.6% from the field and 32.5% from the three-point range.

During his first two seasons in the NBA (with the Miami Heat) he appeared to be a rising star averaging 15.0 points per contest in 123 regular season games with the franchise.

However, he missed all of last season due to an injury.

As for Hachimura, he was the 19th-overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft and is averaging 13.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest while shooting 48.8% from the field.

At the end of the season, the 24-year-old will be a restricted free agent (he has an $8.5 million qualifying offer).

The Lakers are 22-25 in 47 games, which has them as the 12th seed in the Western Conference.

They are only one game out of the tenth seed (the final play-in tournament spot), and LeBron James has been playing outstandingly.

The trade definitely makes them a better team as they try to make a push for the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Meanwhile, the Wizards are 20-26 in 46 games, which has them as the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are 1.5 games out of the tenth seed, and the trade gets them a return on Hachimura instead of letting him walk as a free agent.