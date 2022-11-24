BREAKING: Lakers Player Suspended 3 Games

Skip to main content

The NBA has announced that Patrick Beverley has been suspended for three games.
On Tuesday, the Los Angeles Lakers lost to the Phoenix Suns in Arizona 115-105.

During the game, Patrick Beverley got ejected for shoving Deandre Ayton to the ground from behind. 

On Thursday, the NBA has now announced that Beverly has been suspended for three games.  

Via NBA Commutations: "Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverly has been suspended three games without pay for forcefully shoving Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton from behind and knocking him to the court, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. The suspension was based in part on Beverley's history of unsportsmanlike acts."

Beverley pushed Chris Paul of the Suns in a playoff game in 2021 when he was on the Los Angeles Clippers.

After the game, All-Star shooting guard Devin Booker was asked about the push on Ayton. 

"Pat needs to stop pushing people in the back," Booker said. "Push them in the chest, that's all I gotta say."

Beverley is in his first season with the Lakers after spending last year with the Minnesota Timberwolves,

He is currently averaging 4.1 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest in 14 games.

Over the next three games, the Lakers will play the San Antonio Spurs twice and the Indiana Pacers. 

The Lakers have struggled to start the season with a 5-11 record in their first 16 games, which has them as the 14th seed in the Western Conference.

At home, they are 5-5 in ten games but remain 0-6 on the road. 

