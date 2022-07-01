BREAKING: LiAngelo Ball Has Signed With An NBA Team
The Charlotte Hornets have released their NBA Summer League Roster, which has LiAngelo Ball on it. Ball is the older brother of LaMelo (currently on the Hornets) and the younger brother of Lonzo Ball (currently on the Chicago Bulls and was the second overall pick by the Los Angeles Lakers in 2017).
On Friday, the Charlotte Hornets released their 2022 NBA Summer League Roster, and one of the players on the list was very intriguing.
LiAngelo Ball will play for their summer league team for the second consecutive season.
The forward is the older brother of Hornets All-Star LaMelo Ball, and the younger brother of Chicago Bulls point guard Lonzo Ball.
Last season he averaged 9.6 points per game for the Hornets in summer league, which was the fifth highest average on the team.
He has also spent time with the Detroit Pistons in training camp and the preseason.
However, he has yet to make an NBA active roster.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? The Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ended their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
- COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updated the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE.