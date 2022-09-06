Skip to main content
BREAKING: Philadelphia 76ers To Sign Montrezl Harrell

BREAKING: Philadelphia 76ers To Sign Montrezl Harrell

The Philadelphia 76ers are planning on signing former Sixth Man of the Year Montrezl Harrell to a two-year contract.

Looking to upgrade their depth behind five-time All-Star center Joel Embiid, the Philadelphia 76ers are signing former Sixth Man of the Year Montrezl Harrell to a two-year contract that includes a player option for the 2023-24 season, first reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Harrell, 28, entered this offseason as one of the better big man free agents available, but off-the-court issues forced many teams around the league to hold off on pursuing him.

On May 12, Harrell was pulled over by a Kentucky state trooper for following the vehicle in front of him too closely. When state trooper also noted in the report that he ““observed odor of marijuana” and stated that Harrell “admitted to being in possession of marijuana and produced a small amount from his sweatpants,” according to the police records.

Facing felony drug charges connected to this traffic stop, Harrell had his felony charge of marijuana trafficking reduced to a misdemeanor possession charge in a Madison County Courthouse in Kentucky on August 31. Pleading guilty to the misdemeanor charge, the seven-year NBA veteran will have this taken off of his record after 12 months if he gets in no further legal trouble.

The Philadelphia 76ers will be Montrezl Harrell’s fifth NBA team in the last four seasons. Entering his eighth season in the league now, Harrell has played for the Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers, Washington Wizards and most recently, the Charlotte Hornets.

Playing in a total of 71 games last season, Harrell averaged 13.1 points and 6.1 rebounds per game while shooting 64.5% from the floor.

A “bruiser-like” big man in the paint, Montrezl Harrell’s physicality has led him to be a terrific secondary talent off-the-bench and this was one of the main reasons why he won the 2019-20 Sixth Man of the Year award with the Clippers.

He is now reunited in Philadelphia with head coach Doc Rivers, who was the head coach of the Clippers when Harrell won this award, and will be the team’s first option off-the-bench in the frontcourt behind Joel Embiid, giving the MVP-like big man some much needed help.

The Philadelphia 76ers will open up the 2022-23 season on the road against the Boston Celtics on October 18. 

Tags
terms:
NBA NewsPhiladelphia 76ersMontrezl Harrell

USATSI_17835873_168388303_lowres
News

BREAKING: Philadelphia 76ers To Sign Montrezl Harrell

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_18000453_168388303_lowres
News

Giannis Antetokounmpo Ranked No. 1 Overall In NBA 2K23

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_18060418_168388303_lowres
News

Golden State Warriors To Host Workout With Numerous NBA Veterans

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_17998435_168388303_lowres
News

Will Cleveland Cavaliers Look To Extend Caris LeVert's Contract?

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_18059080_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Stock Market: Whose Stock Is Going Up And Down Ahead Of Training Camps?

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_17462289_168388303_lowres (2)
News

2022-23 NBA Season: Two-Way Contracts And Training Camp Invites Tracker

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_17328376_168388303_lowres (1)
News

Trading For Donovan Mitchell Was A Move Cleveland Had To Make

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_17925780_168388303_lowres
News

Dallas Mavericks Latest Team Linked To Dennis Schroder

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_7078454_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Champion Announces That He Is Retiring

By Ben Stinar