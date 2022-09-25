Skip to main content
BREAKING: Phoenix Suns Player Reportedly Going To Get Traded

BREAKING: Phoenix Suns Player Reportedly Going To Get Traded

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Jae Crowder will not attend training camp with the Phoenix Suns as they look to trade him.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Jae Crowder has been one of the best role players in the NBA for quite some time.  

The ten-year NBA veteran recently made the NBA Finals two times in a row (2020 with the Miami Heat and 2021 with the Phoenix Suns), and this past season he helped the Suns have the best record in the NBA during the regular season.   

However, it does not appear that he will return to Phoenix next season.  

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Crowder will not attend training camp with the Suns as they look to trade him. 

Charania: "The Phoenix Suns and Jae Crowder have mutually agreed that the veteran forward will not participate in training camp as the sides work on a trade, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium." 

Charania also added: "Crowder's last three NBA seasons have consisted of back-to-back runs to the NBA Finals (Miami 2020, Phoenix 2021) and league- and franchise-best 64 wins for the Suns in 2021-22. Crowder has been a key part of the Suns rotation; team has gone 115-39 in his two seasons." 

Crowder has played in 107 NBA Playoff games and has made the NBA Playoffs in nine out of his ten seasons in the NBA. 

There are plenty of contending teams that could use a veteran like him off the bench (or as a starter), because he can hit big shots and is a solid defender. 

The Suns will play their first regular season on Oct. 19th against the Dallas Mavericks at home in Arizona. 

It will be interesting to see if they are able to trade him before the season. 

 

USATSI_18137388_168388303_lowres
News

BREAKING: Phoenix Suns Player Reportedly Going To Get Traded

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_18475587_168388303_lowres
News

Los Angeles Lakers Waive A Player

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_10505300_168388303_lowres
News

Former Brooklyn Nets 1st-Round Pick Signs With New Team

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_9220830_168388303_lowres
News

Former NBA Star Signs With New Team

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_10126303_168388303_lowres (1)
News

BREAKING: Former 1st Overall Pick Fractures Left Toe

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_10608742_168388303_lowres (1)
News

Orlando Magic Waive Former Wizards And Lakers Player

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_18391871_168388303_lowres (1)
News

Los Angeles Clippers Sign Former Boston Celtics Player

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17462289_168388303_lowres (2)
News

2022-23 NBA Season: Two-Way Contracts And Training Camp Invites Tracker

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_17153977_168388303_lowres
News

Andre Iguodala Essential Part Of Golden State Warriors' Success

By Brett Siegel