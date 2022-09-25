BREAKING: Phoenix Suns Player Reportedly Going To Get Traded

Jae Crowder has been one of the best role players in the NBA for quite some time.

The ten-year NBA veteran recently made the NBA Finals two times in a row (2020 with the Miami Heat and 2021 with the Phoenix Suns), and this past season he helped the Suns have the best record in the NBA during the regular season.

However, it does not appear that he will return to Phoenix next season.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Crowder will not attend training camp with the Suns as they look to trade him.

Charania: "The Phoenix Suns and Jae Crowder have mutually agreed that the veteran forward will not participate in training camp as the sides work on a trade, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium."

Charania also added: "Crowder's last three NBA seasons have consisted of back-to-back runs to the NBA Finals (Miami 2020, Phoenix 2021) and league- and franchise-best 64 wins for the Suns in 2021-22. Crowder has been a key part of the Suns rotation; team has gone 115-39 in his two seasons."

Crowder has played in 107 NBA Playoff games and has made the NBA Playoffs in nine out of his ten seasons in the NBA.

There are plenty of contending teams that could use a veteran like him off the bench (or as a starter), because he can hit big shots and is a solid defender.

The Suns will play their first regular season on Oct. 19th against the Dallas Mavericks at home in Arizona.

It will be interesting to see if they are able to trade him before the season.