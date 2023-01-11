BREAKING: Phoenix Suns Signing Recent 76ers Player

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Phoenix Suns are signing recent Philadelphia 76ers player Saben Lee.

The Phoenix Suns are currently dealing with a lot of injuries.

All-Star shooting guard Devin Booker has missed the last eight games, and future Hall of Fame point guard Chris Paul has been out for the previous two games.

On Wednesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reports that the Suns are signing Saben Lee to a ten-day contract.

Via Charania: "The Phoenix Suns are signing G League Raptors 905 guard Saben Lee to a 10-day contract, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Lee has played 87 NBA games over the past three years and spent time with 76ers this season."

The 23-year-old has played in two games for the Philadelphia 76ers this season and averaged 3.0 points and 1.0 assists per contest.

In addition, he has played in 15 Showcase Cup G League games and five regular season games.

His averages in the Showcase Cup are 23.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.5 steals per contest.

Meanwhile, he is averaging 16.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, 8.2 assists, 2.6 steals and 1.0 blocks in the (G League) regular season.

Lee was the 38th overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft (out of Vanderbilt) and spent the first two seasons of his NBA career with the Detroit Pistons.

As for the Suns, they are currently 21-21 in 42 games, which has them as the seventh seed in the Western Conference.

However, they have gone just 2-8 in their last ten games (and were recently on a six-game losing streak).

The Suns will play their next game on Wednesday evening against the Denver Nuggets in Colorado.