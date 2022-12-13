BREAKING: Spurs Reportedly Signing Former 8th-Overall Pick

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the San Antonio Spurs are signing Stanley Johnson (he played in 48 games for the Los Angeles Lakers last season).

The San Antonio Spurs have gotten off to a tough start to the 2022-23 NBA season, as they are currently 9-18 in 27 games.

However, they are in the middle of a three-game winning streak, so they have been playing better over the last five days.

On Tuesday morning, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reports that the Spurs are signing former eight-overall pick Stanley Johnson.

Via Charania: "The San Antonio Spurs are signing veteran forward Stanley Johnson to a one-year deal, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium."

Johnson played in 48 games for the Los Angeles Lakers last season and averaged 6.7 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 22.8 minutes of playing time per contest (he also shot 46.6% from the field).

This season, he has played in three G League games.

After being drafted in the first round of the 2015 NBA Draft by the Detroit Pistons, he played three and a half seasons with the franchise before being traded to the New Orleans Pelicans (he has also spent time with the Toronto Raptors).

Over 419 regular season games, the former Arizona star has averages of 6.3 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest (he's also appeared in seven NBA Playoff games).

Johnson is only 26 years old, so for a Spurs team that is rebuilding, he makes sense to take a chance on.

On Wednesday night, they will try to win their fourth game in a row when they host the Portland Trail Blazers in Texas.