BREAKING: Steph Curry Makes NBA History On Wednesday Night

On Wednesday evening, the Golden State Warriors are hosting the Memphis Grizzlies at the Chase Center in San Francisco.

Two-time MVP Steph Curry is in the middle of a remarkable season, and during the game he made NBA history.

The four-time NBA Champion scored the 21,000th point of his career, which makes him the 40th player in the history of the NBA to reach the milestone.

Curry entered the night with impressive averages of 29.2 points, 6.3 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.0 steals per contest in 32 games.

In addition, he is shooting an outstanding 48.6% from the field and 41.9% from the three-point range.