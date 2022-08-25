BREAKING: Tacko Fall Is Signing With A New Team

On Wednesday night, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports that Tacko Fall is signing with a team in the Chinese Basketball Association.

Charania: "Three-year NBA veteran Tacko Fall is signing a one-year deal in the Chinese Basketball Association with Xinjiang, per sources. The 7-foot-6 center played for Boston and Cleveland and now departs to play abroad."

Fall had a very solid four-year career at UCF, and in his senior year (2019) he led them to the second-round of the NCAA Tournament where they lost to Duke who was led by Zion Williamson, RJ Barrett and Cam Reddish.

He did not get drafted in the 2019 NBA Draft, but he ended up playing seven games for the Boston Celtics during his rookie year.

In 4.7 minutes per game, he averaged 3.3 points and 2.1 rebounds per contest.

The following season he played in 19 games for the Celtics, and this past season he played in 11 games for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

In 37 career NBA games he has averages of 2.2 points and 2.4 rebounds per game.

This past summer, he also played for the Utah Jazz in NBA Summer League.

He is still just 26-years-old, so his time in the NBA may not be over.

In China, he can make a lot of money for one season, and then come back and try to make a team next year.

His size makes him so appealing that there is no question he will still stay on NBA team's radars.

Jonathan Givony of ESPN and DraftExpress on May 15, 2019: "UCF's Tacko Fall official measurements at the NBA Combine: 7'5 1/4 without shoes, 7'7 with shoes, 289 pounds, 8'2 1/4 wingspan, 10'2 1/2 standing reach, 6.8% body fat. Tacko just broke every figure in our database for height, wingspan and reach, dating back to the 80s."