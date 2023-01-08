BREAKING: The Sacramento Kings Are Signing A 5-Year Veteran

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Sacramento Kings are signing PJ Dozier.

The Sacramento Kings are in the middle of a solid start to the 2022-23 NBA season.

They have gone 20-18 in 38 games, which has them as the fifth seed in the Western Conference.

On Sunday afternoon, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that they are signing five-year NBA veteran PJ Dozier to a ten-day contract.

Via Wojnarowski: "The Sacramento Kings are signing guard PJ Dozier to a 10-day contract, his agent Kevin Bradbury tells ESPN."

The former South Carolina star played 18 games for the Denver Nuggets last season and averaged 5.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest (he tore his ACL in the middle of the season).

Over the offseason, he signed with the Minnesota Timberwolves, but he was waived before the start of the year.

His career averages are 6.4 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest in 105 regular season games with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Boston Celtics and Nuggets.

He has also played in 12 NBA Playoff games (all with the Nuggets in 2020).

The Kings have not been to the NBA Playoffs since 2006, but they have shown there is an excellent chance for the drought to be ended in 2023.

They will play their next game on Monday night when they host the Orlando Magic in Sacramento, California (they are 11-9 in 20 games at home).

Currently, the Kings are only 2.0 games behind the Dallas Mavericks for the fourth seed and 5.5 games behind the Denver Nuggets for the first seed.