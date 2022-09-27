BREAKING: Thunder And Hawks Make A Trade

The NBA season is 21 days away from Tuesday, and teams around the NBA have all begun training camp.

Many teams have been making roster moves in preparation for camp and the preseason.

Early Tuesday evening, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reports that the Atlanta Hawks and Oklahoma City Thunder made a trade.

Charania: "Sources: Oklahoma City is trading Vit Krejci to Atlanta for Moe Harkless and a second-round pick."

This is an intriguing deal because the Hawks acquired Harkless over the offseason from the Sacramento Kings in the Kevin Huerter trade.

Therefore, Harkless departs from Atlanta without ever playing a game for the team.

Last season, he averaged 4.6 points and 2.4 rebounds per contest in 47 games for the Kings.

He is 29 years old, and has played ten seasons in the NBA for the Kings, Portland Trail Blazers, Orlando Magic, Los Angeles Clippers, New York Knicks and Miami Heat.

The Hawks are getting Krejci, who is 22 years old.

He played in 30 regular season games last season for the Thunder and averaged 6.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest.

He was the 37th overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.

The Thunder are coming off a season where they went 24-58, finishing as the 14th seed in the Western Conference.

They will play their first game of the regular season on Oct. 19 in Minnesota against the Timberwolves.

As for the Hawks, they won their way through the play-in tournament but lost in the first round of the NBA Playoffs to the Miami Heat.

They will host the Houston Rockets on Oct. 19 for their first game of the regular season.