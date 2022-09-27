Skip to main content
BREAKING: Thunder And Hawks Make A Trade

BREAKING: Thunder And Hawks Make A Trade

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Atlanta Hawks and Oklahoma City Thunder made a trade on Tuesday.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The NBA season is 21 days away from Tuesday, and teams around the NBA have all begun training camp. 

Many teams have been making roster moves in preparation for camp and the preseason. 

Early Tuesday evening, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reports that the Atlanta Hawks and Oklahoma City Thunder made a trade. 

Charania: "Sources: Oklahoma City is trading Vit Krejci to Atlanta for Moe Harkless and a second-round pick."

This is an intriguing deal because the Hawks acquired Harkless over the offseason from the Sacramento Kings in the Kevin Huerter trade. 

Therefore, Harkless departs from Atlanta without ever playing a game for the team. 

Last season, he averaged 4.6 points and 2.4 rebounds per contest in 47 games for the Kings.  

He is 29 years old, and has played ten seasons in the NBA for the Kings, Portland Trail Blazers, Orlando Magic, Los Angeles Clippers, New York Knicks and Miami Heat. 

The Hawks are getting Krejci, who is 22 years old.

He played in 30 regular season games last season for the Thunder and averaged 6.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest.  

He was the 37th overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. 

The Thunder are coming off a season where they went 24-58, finishing as the 14th seed in the Western Conference.

They will play their first game of the regular season on Oct. 19 in Minnesota against the Timberwolves.

As for the Hawks, they won their way through the play-in tournament but lost in the first round of the NBA Playoffs to the Miami Heat.

They will host the Houston Rockets on Oct. 19 for their first game of the regular season. 

USATSI_13928072_168388303_lowres (1)
News

BREAKING: Thunder And Hawks Make A Trade

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_13421648_168388303_lowres
News

LeBron James Is Very Close To Passing Magic Johnson On This List

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17130235_168388303_lowres
News

Bulls Lonzo Ball In Danger Of Missing Entire 2022-23 NBA Season

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_14190554_168388303_lowres (1)
News

Kevin Durant Sends Out A Tweet Before The Start Of Training Camp

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19122391_168388303_lowres
News

Trail Blazers Anfernee Simons Shares Personal Goal Ahead Of 2022-23 NBA Season

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_17530940_168388303_lowres
News

Bulls DeMar DeRozan Finds "Humor" In Those Who Doubt Him

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_19122185_168388303_lowres
News

Brooklyn Nets General Manager Sean Marks Talks Kevin Durant Trade Rumors

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_7043922_168388303_lowres
News

6x NBA All-Star Is Still A Free Agent On The First Day Of Training Camp

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_10126512_168388303_lowres
News

Massive News About Lonzo Ball's Injury

By Ben Stinar