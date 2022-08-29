BREAKING: Toronto Raptors Waive Veteran Player

The Toronto Raptors are coming off of a very solid season where they surprised a lot of the NBA, and finished the year as the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference.

While they lost in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs to the Philadelphia 76ers, the season was still a big success.

Veteran shooting guard Svi Mykhailiuk was a key contributor off the bench as he played in 56 games and averaged 4.6 points per contest.

However, on Monday, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reports that the Raptors are waiving the veteran guard.

Charania: "The Toronto Raptors are waiving forward Svi Mykhailiuk, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Mykhailiuk, who's currently playing for Ukraine's national team at FIBA EuroBasket, is seeking a fresh start elsewhere."

In addition to the Raptors, he has also played for the Los Angeles Lakers, Oklahoma City Thunder and Detroit Pistons.

After a stellar college career at Kansas, he was the 47th overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft by the Lakers.

Therefore, he got a chance to play with 18-time NBA All-Star LeBron James.

During the middle of his rookie season, he was traded to the Pistons.

In 2020, he had a career-year when he averaged 9.0 points per contest on over 40% shooting from the three-point range for the Pistons.

Overall, he has proven to be a solid player during his four-years in the NBA.

He definitely could be a good pickup for somebody looking to add scoring off of their bench for next season.