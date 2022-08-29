Skip to main content
BREAKING: Toronto Raptors Waive Veteran Player

BREAKING: Toronto Raptors Waive Veteran Player

On Monday, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reports that the Toronto Raptors are waiving veteran guard Svi Mykhailiuk. He has also played for the Los Angeles Lakers, Detroit Pistons and Oklahoma City Thunder.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Toronto Raptors are coming off of a very solid season where they surprised a lot of the NBA, and finished the year as the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference. 

While they lost in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs to the Philadelphia 76ers, the season was still a big success. 

Veteran shooting guard Svi Mykhailiuk was a key contributor off the bench as he played in 56 games and averaged 4.6 points per contest.

However, on Monday, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reports that the Raptors are waiving the veteran guard.

Charania: "The Toronto Raptors are waiving forward Svi Mykhailiuk, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Mykhailiuk, who's currently playing for Ukraine's national team at FIBA EuroBasket, is seeking a fresh start elsewhere."

In addition to the Raptors, he has also played for the Los Angeles Lakers, Oklahoma City Thunder and Detroit Pistons. 

After a stellar college career at Kansas, he was the 47th overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft by the Lakers.

Therefore, he got a chance to play with 18-time NBA All-Star LeBron James. 

During the middle of his rookie season, he was traded to the Pistons. 

In 2020, he had a career-year when he averaged 9.0 points per contest on over 40% shooting from the three-point range for the Pistons. 

Overall, he has proven to be a solid player during his four-years in the NBA. 

He definitely could be a good pickup for somebody looking to add scoring off of their bench for next season. 

USATSI_18150446_168388303_lowres (1)
News

BREAKING: Toronto Raptors Waive Veteran Player

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_14855270_168388303_lowres
News

On This Day In NBA History: August 29 - Lakers Beat Trail Blazers In 2020 Bubble Playoffs

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_17596132_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Danilo Gallinari Reveals His Injury Diagnosis

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_15789815_168388303_lowres
News

This Video Of Chris Paul Is Going Viral

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_9765789_168388303_lowres
Rumors

Charlotte Hornets Reportedly Interested In 3 Points Guards

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_18027070_168388303_lowres
News

Kristaps Porzingis Goes Off For 29 Points And 14 Rebounds In FIBA Basketball World Cup

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17977790_168388303_lowres
News

BREAKING: Brooklyn Nets Sign An NBA Veteran

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_12040933_168388303_lowres
Rumors

Opinion: This Team Should Sign Dennis Smith Jr.

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_7779984_168388303_lowres
Rumors

Opinion: The Phoenix Suns Should Bring Back Gerald Green

By Ben Stinar