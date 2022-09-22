TRADE: Detroit Pistons Reportedly Finalizing Deal With Utah Jazz

The NBA season is right around the corner, so teams around the league have been finalizing their rosters.

Training camp opens for all 30 teams in less than a week, and the regular season is less than one month away.

On Thursday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Detroit Pistons are finalizing a deal to acquire Bojan Bogdanovic from the Utah Jazz.

Woj: "The Detroit Pistons are finalizing a trade to acquire Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic for Kelly Olynyk and Saben Lee, sources tell ESPN."

According to Shams Charania and James Edwards III of the The Athletic, the Pistons will send Kelly Olynyk and Saben Lee to the Jazz.

Bogdanovic is a very talented player, who averaged 18.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest in 69 regular season games for the Jazz this past season.

He also shot nearly 39% from the three-point range on almost seven attempts per game.

He is currently 33 years old and will make over $19 million this season, so for a team like the Jazz, he doesn't make sense to keep around.

Over the offseason, the Jazz traded away Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell, who were their two best players.

Bogdanovic has spent the last three seasons with the Jazz, and they have made the NBA Playoffs every year.

In addition to the Jazz, he has also played for the Brooklyn Nets, Washington Wizards and Indiana Pacers over eight seasons in the NBA.

The Pistons were one of the worst teams in the league last season, but they have a lot of young talent on the roster.

In 2021, they selected Cade Cunningham with the first overall pick, and in 2022 they drafted Jaden Ivey with the fifth overall pick.