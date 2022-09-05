BREAKING: Trail Blazers To Sign Former Lakers And Spurs Player

The 2022-23 NBA season is just 43 days away from Monday, so teams around the league are all still finalizing their rosters for training camp which beings later this month.

Last season, the Portland Trail Blazers missed the NBA Playoffs for the first time since 2013, and All-Star guard Damian Lillard missed 53 games due to injury.

On Monday, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reports that the Trail Blazers are signing Devontae Cacok to an Exhibit 10 contract.

Cacok is 25-years-old, and has played for the Los Angeles Lakers and San Antonio Spurs over his three seasons in the NBA.

Charania: "The Portland Trail Blazers are signing forward Devontae Cacok to an Exhibit 10 deal, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Cacok has played 36 games over the past three seasons for the Spurs and Lakers"

Last season, he played in 15 games for the Spurs, and averaged 3.1 points and 2.8 rebounds per contest in 8.1 minutes of playing time per game.

He has only played in 36 games, so he has not been on the floor much during his time in the NBA.

One of his best games with the Spurs came on January 9 when he put 8 points, 6 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 steals and 2 blocks in a two-point overtime loss to the Brooklyn Nets.

The Trail Blazers have a lot of young players on their roster, so this could be a good opportunity for him to prove himself.

Since it's a training camp deal, a roster spot is not a guarantee.

Cacok played his high school basketball in Alpharetta, Georgia, and then played four seasons of college basketball for UNC Wilmington, and had career-averages of 12.3 points and 9.8 rebounds per contest in 129 games.

He went undrafted in the 2019 NBA Draft.