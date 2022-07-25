BREAKING: Very Famous Player Signing With New Team

On Monday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that Shareef O’Neal is signing a deal with G League Ignite.

Charania: After playing for the Lakers in Summer League, Shareef O’Neal – the son of Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal – is signing a six-figure contract with the NBA G League Ignite, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium."

O'Neal played in NBA Summer League for the Los Angeles Lakers, and his father is Shaquille O'Neal.

Charania: "Sources said O’Neal, 22, will sign a six-figure deal to play next season for the Ignite, where he’ll be able to continue developing his game and work toward a potential NBA career."

The 22-year-old played for LSU last year, and did not get drafted in the 2022 NBA Draft.

He is listed as 6'10", so he definitely has the height to be an NBA player.

After being a very highly rated high school recruit, he chose to play for UCLA, but he only played in 13 games for the school.

He dealt with open-heart surgery and injuries over the last few seasons.

Just the fact that he is still playing right now is a strong testament to his dedication to the game of basketball.

Shaquille, his father, is a four-time NBA Champion, and played for an abundance of NBA teams over his Hall of Fame career.

The two teams he won titles with were the Miami Heat and Lakers.

With the Lakers, he won three in a row with Kobe Bryant, and with the Heat he won one title with Dwyane Wade.