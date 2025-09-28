Brief History of Celtics' Final Pre-Camp Addition
Wendell Moore has found a new temporary home with the Boston Celtics.
According to a report from NESN, Moore has landed an Exhibit 10 deal from the Celtics, ahead of their 2025-2026 campaign.
For Moore, he’ll get an opportunity to battle for a spot on the team through training camp. If an NBA opportunity doesn’t come his way right away, Moore could collect another run in the NBA G League.
Duke’s Where It Started
Moore was a five-star recruit coming out of Concord, North Carolina. According to ESPN, he was the 22nd-best player in the nation. The Virginia-born guard decided to take his talents to Duke.
He was no one-and-done. Moore ended up playing at Duke for three seasons. During his freshman effort, he started just 11 of the 25 games he played. Seeing the court for 24 minutes, Moore averaged 7.4 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 1.9 assists.
By year two, Moore started 18 games, averaging 28 minutes of playing time throughout the 24 matchups he was a part of. As a sophomore, he produced 9.7 points per game, shooting 42 percent three.
Lastly, during his third and final year, Moore started all 39 games he played. He shot 50 percent from the field and knocked down 41 percent of his threes. He posted averages of 13.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 4.4 assists.
2022 NBA Draft
Moore played his way into the first round. The Duke product was selected No. 26 overall by the Dallas Mavericks. The Mavs sent Moore to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Over a two-year span, Moore didn’t play much with the Timberwolves. He appeared in 29 games as a rookie and played in 25 games during the 2023-2024 season.
Multiple Stints—Multiple Teams
During his final season with the Timberwolves, Moore made 50 percent of his shots, averaging under one point per game. After a lack of opportunities then, the Timberwolves decided to cut ties and traded Moore to the Detroit Pistons in exchange for a second-round pick.
With the Pistons last season, Moore appeared in 20 games, averaging 10.9 minutes on the floor. He posted averages of 3.2 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game. Although he started the season with Detroit, Moore wouldn’t finish there. At the trade deadline, Moore was waived by the Pistons. One week later, he picked back up with the Charlotte Hornets on a two-way contract.
Moore earned some run with the Hornets’ roster. He appeared in 16 games, seeing the court for a career-high 17.5 minutes per game. More playing time resulted in more production. Moore averaged 5.4 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 1.2 assists, while shooting 47 percent from the field.