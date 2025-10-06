Brief History of Ja Morant's Injuries After Preseason Setback
Ja Morant is reportedly dealing with an injury that will take him off the court for some time.
According to Memphis News’ Damichael Cole, Morant suffered a left ankle injury during a practice session over the weekend. As a result, he’s now listed as “week to week.”
For Morant, the setback is a major blow, considering one of his top goals of the year was to stay healthy and potentially play in every game. Unfortunately, his recent setback threatens his availability at the start of the 2025-2026 NBA season.
"My goal’s to be healthy," Morant said one week ago at Grizzlies’ media day.
"I want to play 82 [games]. I know I say it every year, but this offseason I've been focusing on my body, doing stuff to see how my body reacts to actually learn it, to know what I got to do to be ready."
Ja Morant’s Injury History
The Grizzlies star’s injury history is extensive. Being in the league since the 2019-2020 run, Morant has failed to play in more than 67 games in his career. When he did appear in 67 games, it was during his rookie season. Since then, he has appeared in over 60 games just twice.
During the 2019-2020 season, Morant dealt with back-related issues on three different occasions. Fortunately, Morant managed to live up to the draft hype by winning the Rookie of the Year award.
Throughout the 2020-2021 NBA season, Morant dealt with back and ankle injuries. He also missed time when he was in the NBA’s Health and Safety Protocols due to COVID. That year, Morant played in just 63 games.
Although Morant became an All-Star for the first time during the 2021-2022 NBA season, he was loaded with different setbacks, dealing with back, thigh, foot, ankle, and knee ailments. He played in 57 games in year three.
The 2022-2023 season included just 61 appearances. While Morant was able to collect another All-Star nod with averages of 26.2 points, 8.1 assists, and 5.9 rebounds, he dealt with many setbacks related to his ankle, thigh, hip, wrist, and hand.
Although a large chunk of Morant’s 2023-2024 season was spent in absence due to a suspension, he suffered a season-ending shoulder injury after playing in just nine games.
Last year, Morant played the fewest number of games in his career, outside of the 2023-2024 season. He had injury concerns with his hip, thigh, knee, back, shoulder, foot, hamstring, and ankle throughout the year. In the 50 games he played, Morant averaged 23.2 points, 7.3 assists, and 4.1 rebounds per game.
It’s unclear if Morant will miss time to begin the 2025-2026 NBA season. The Grizzlies open up the season on October 22, with a matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans.