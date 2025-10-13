Brief History of Keegan Murray’s Injury History With Kings
Over the weekend, the Sacramento Kings landed an unfortunate update on the status of their standout forward, Keegan Murray.
According to a team press release, Murray has been diagnosed with a torn ulnar collateral ligament of the left thumb. The injury occurred during the Kings’ Friday night preseason matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers.
The current timeline for Murray’s recovery is set at four to six weeks, according to the release.
As a result, Murray won’t get a chance to suit up for the Kings at the start of the year, as he now sets his focus on a rehab plan before making his own 2025-2026 debut.
Keegan Murray’s NBA Injury History
During the 2022-2023 season, Murray had a thumb injury. It didn’t affect his availability like this setback will. Throughout his rookie season, Murray was fortunate in the health department. He ended up missing just two games in the regular season.
When the Kings made the playoffs in 2023, Murray was a part of the first-round action against the Golden State Warriors. At the time, the Kings came up short with a 4-3 loss.
Murray missed his first stretch of games during his sophomore effort. In November 2023, he dealt with a back injury, which took him off the court for a four-game stretch. Once he returned, Murray remained on the court for the remainder of the year, missing just one more game in March due to an ankle injury.
Last season (2024-2025), Murray missed some scattered matchups. He battled with ankle issues throughout the year, which took him off the floor for scattered matchups. His first absence of the season took place in mid-December. He was back for the next game. There was a two-game stretch at the start of January where he was out.
Murray would remain in the mix up until April 6. He missed three games in a row before returning to the action for the final two games of the season.
All in all, Murray’s availability has been excellent through his first three seasons. He hasn’t appeared in fewer than 76 games in a single season.
Throughout his career, Murray has averaged 13.3 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 1.4 assists. He’s been averaging 45 percent of his shots from the field and knocking down 37 percent of his attempts from beyond the arc. The start of the 2025-2026 NBA season will be a challenge for Murray, who rarely misses time, but his recovery timeline doesn’t suggest he’ll be out for too long.