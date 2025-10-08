Brief History of Kevin Knox's NBA Deals After Joining New Team
Kevin Knox is set to join the Chicago Bulls for the remainder of the team’s 2025-2026 preseason.
Right now, it’s unclear what the long-term plan is for the 26-year-old former lottery pick.
via @MikeAScotto: The Chicago Bulls and Kevin Knox have agreed to a deal, league sources told @hoopshype. Knox has averaged 7.3 points in seven NBA seasons combined with the Knicks, Hawks, Pistons, Trail Blazers, and Warriors.
Entering the NBA in 2018, Knox was gaining steam as a top 10 selection. The New York Knicks called on him and made Knox the ninth-overall pick.
He spent the first few seasons with the Knicks before bouncing around the NBA through the 2024-2025 NBA season. Last season, Knox played for the Golden State Warriors before hitting the free agency market once again.
A Brief History of Kevin Knox’s Contracts
Rookie Scale
- 2018-2019 - $3.6 Million
- 2019-2020 - $4.3 Million
- 2020-2021 - $4.5 Million Team Option
- 2021-2022 - $5.7 Million Team Option
Knox nearly spent his entire rookie scale deal with the Knicks. As a rookie, the young forward showed plenty of promise. He started in 57 of the 75 games he played, averaging 29 minutes on the court.
With the Knicks, Knox posted averages of 12.8 points, while shooting 37 percent from the field and 34 percent from three. Along with his scoring, Knox averaged 4.5 rebounds, and 1.1 assists.
During the 2021-2022 season, Knox was traded to the Atlanta Hawks. He played in just 17 games for the Hawks, averaging 2.7 points in 6.6 minutes off the bench.
Veteran Contract
- 2022-2023 - $3.0 Million
- 2023-2024 - $3.0 Million Non-Guaranteed Team Option
As a free agent in 2022, Knox signed with the Detroit Pistons. Joining a rebuilding team, it seemed Knox had a chance to have an impact role. However, he was a reserve for 42 games, and averaged just 5.6 points and 2.6 rebounds. Knox knocked down 47 percent of his shots from the field, and drained 37 percent of his threes.
In 2023, Knox was traded to the Portland Trail Blazers. While he played in 21 games for the Blazers, Portland waived the veteran guard.
Exhibit 10
- 2023-2024 - $2.3 Million (Waived)
Knox joined the Blazers on a camp deal with intentions of joining their G Leage affiliate.
Veteran Contract
- 2023-2024 - $2.14 Million (Waived)
Knox had a second stint with the Detroit Pistons during the 2023-2024 NBA season. He started 11 games (second highest number in his career) and appeared in a total of 31 games. He shot 46 percent from the field and 33 percent from three to produce 7.2 points per game. The Pistons traded Knox in February 2024, but he was waived.
10-Day Deal
- 2024-2025 - $119K
The Golden State Warriors brought on Knox for a short-term deal after seeing what he brought to the team’s affiliate in the G League.
Rest of Season Deal
- 2024-2025 - $263K
Knox inked a rest-of-season deal with the Warriors. He appeared in 14 games down the stretch of the 2024-2025 NBA season. Knox made 50 percent of his shots to produce 3.3 points and 1.2 rebounds. The Warriors didn’t bring Knox back after the 2025 playoffs, leaving him free to eventually sign with the Chicago Bulls.