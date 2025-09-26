Brief History of Lakers’ Pre-Camp Addition Jarron Cumberland
Soon, the Los Angeles Lakers will gear up for their training camp ahead of the 2025-2026 NBA season.
On Thursday night, the team made a roster move, adding an NBA G League prospect, Jarron Cumberland. The pre-camp addition’s presence called for a follow-up move to waive Arthur Kaluma. Despite Kaluma playing on the Lakers’ Summer League team, he will not be a part of training camp, according to a report.
via @DanWoikeSports: Lakers say have signed guard Jarron Cumberland. In a related move, the team has waived forward Arthur Kaluma. Kaluma will not be in camp with the team after playing for them this summer.
Jarron Cumberland Starred in the NBA G League
In 2020, Cumberland wrapped up a four-year run at Cincinnati. He was a full-time reserve as a freshman, but started every game from his sophomore effort, all the way until he wrapped up his NCAA career.
During his final season, Cumberland shot 38 percent from the field and 31 percent from three. He produced 15.5 points per game, while coming down with 3.8 rebounds, and dishing out 4.9 assists.
Concluding his college career, Cumberland totaled 133 games, averaging 13.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game. The shooting guard ended up going undrafted in the 2020 NBA Draft.
During the NBA G League Draft in 2021, Cumberland was selected by the Rio Grande Valley Vipers (Houston Rockets). In his first G League season, Cumberland was traded to the Raptors 905 (Toronto Raptors). That year, Cumberland totaled nine games during the regular season. He averaged just 2 points while shooting 40 percent from the field.
Ahead of the 2021-2022 NBA G League season, Cumberland was traded to the Delaware Blue Coats (Philadelphia 76ers). During the G League’s Winter Showcase, Cumberland earned MVP honors.
Cumberland ended up spending the past three years starring for the Blue Coats. Last year, he appeared in 25 regular-season games. Shooting 47 percent from the field, Cumberland averaged 19.6 points per game. He also averaged 5.3 assists, 4.7 rebounds, 1.4 steals, and nearly one block per game.
During the Blue Coats’ playoff run in 2023-2024, Cumberland totaled 31 points, 10 assists, and six rebounds in 60 minutes throughout two games.
An NBA Call-Up
Cumberland has just one NBA stint under his belt. During his first season with the Blue Coats, a successful showcase series put Cumberland on the Portland Trail Blazers’ radar. He earned a 10-Day deal with the Blazers.
Cumberland’s run with the Blazers resulted in just three appearances. He averaged four minutes on the floor. It was difficult for Cumberland to make an impact during that short period of time. When the duration of the deal ran its course, the Blazers didn’t offer Cumberland another shot. He went back to the G League in Delaware.
Getting a Shot With the Lakers
The Lakers are likely adding Cumberland as a camp body. While there’s a slim chance he makes the roster, Cumberland will at least get an opportunity to showcase himself on the NBA stage during the preseason. The 28-year-old is fortunate to land on a team that will have plenty of eyes on them when they open the preseason on October 3 against the Phoenix Suns.