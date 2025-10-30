Brief History of LaMelo Ball’s NBA Fines Since Joining Hornets
On Thursday, the NBA announced that the Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball has been issued a fine.
The star guard will have to fork over $35,000 for making an “obscene gesture on the playing court.”
At the time of the incident, Ball was assessed a technical foul. It occurred with a little over four minutes remaining in the game, where the Hornets were on pace to take on a blowout victory against the Miami Heat.
Does LaMelo Ball Have a History of Fines in the NBA?
Ball has landed in hot water with the league on multiple occasions, but Thursday’s fine is just the second of his career.
Back in 2021, Ball was assessed a warning from the league for violating the anti-flopping rule. Since it was just a warning, there wasn’t a fine that followed.
Last season, Ball landed the first fine of his career, and it wasn’t a small one. During a postgame interview following a Hornets victory over the Milwaukee Bucks, Ball used what was described as “offensive and derogatory” language during a televised interview.
As a result, the NBA issued Ball a $100,000 fine. Ball now adds $35,000 to his fine history with his latest.
Despite the fine, Ball has been off to strong start this season. In his first four games with the Hornets this year, the young veteran has shot 44 percent from the field. He’s been attempting 10.8 threes per game, averaging 39 percent from deep. Ball is producing 26.3 points per game.
Outside of his scoring, Ball has produced 9.5 assists per game, along with 8.3 rebounds and 1.8 steals. After the road loss against the Heat, Ball’s Hornets dropped to 2-2 on the year.
Charlotte has been one of the Eastern Conference’s rebuilders since Ball entered the picture. The young guard was drafted at 19 in 2020. Throughout his first five seasons in the NBA, Ball has averaged 21.0 points, 7.4 assists, and 6.0 rebounds, while shooting 36 percent from deep in 231 games.
This season, the Hornets have been hoping that Ball can take the next step with his leadership, and hopefully lead the Hornets to their first playoff run since the 2015-2016 season.
