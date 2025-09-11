Brief History of Landry Shamet’s NBA Deals Following Knicks Move
Landry Shamet is returning to the New York Knicks for the 2025-2026 NBA season.
The veteran guard has played in 398 games, with 97 starts. He has shot 41 percent from the field and knocked down 39 percent of his threes throughout his career.
Shamet has posted averages of 8.3 points, 1.7 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 0.5 steals throughout his career.
On Thursday, it was reported that Shamet would re-sign with the Knicks, concluding the speculation about his next move.
via @ShamsCharania: Free agent guard Landry Shamet has agreed to a one-year deal to return to the New York Knicks, his agent George S. Langberg of GSL Sports Group tells ESPN. Shamet stays with the Knicks for his 8th NBA season.
A Brief History of Landry Shamet’s NBA Contracts
Rookie Scale
- 2018-2019 - $1.5 Million
- 2019-2020 - $1.8 Million
- 2020-2021 - $2.0 Million Option
- 2021-2022 - $3.7 Million Option
Shamet was drafted by the Philadelphia 76ers in 2018. Coming out of Wichita State, Shamet wrapped up a three-year run, which included 71 games.
In the NCAA, Shamet averaged 12.9 points (48% FG and 44% 3PT), along with 3.0 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game.
Shamet played 54 games of his rookie season with the Sixers. He averaged 21 minutes off the bench. He produced 8.3 points per game, along with 1.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists. His 40 percent shooting from beyond the arc was set at 40%, driving up his trade value as a rookie.
The Sixers sent Shamet to the Los Angeles Clippers. He finished the season with 25 appearances, then played in 53 games for the 2019-2020 season with the Clippers.
In 2020-2021, Shamet played for the Brooklyn Nets. He was included in a three-team trade, which included Luke Kennard. In the following offseason, Shamet ended up on the Phoenix Suns via trade.
Rookie Scale Extension
- 2022-2023 - $9.5 Million
- 2023-2024 - $10.2 Million
*Waived before $11 Million for 2024-2025 season
The Suns had big plans for Shamet, featuring him as a key player off the bench. He played a career-high 69 games for the Suns in 2021-2022. During that time, Shamet averaged 8.3 points per game, while knocking down 37 percent of his threes.
During the 2022-2023 season, Shamet appeared in 40 games. He made 38 percent of his threes, averaging 8.7 points per game. Once again, Shamet was traded during the offseason in 2023. He was sent to the Washington Wizards ahead of the 2023-2024 NBA season. He played in just 46 games for the Wizards. Last summer, the Wizards waived Shamet.
Camp Invite
- 2024-2025 - $2.6 Million Waived
The New York Knicks needed to see a strong preseason out of Shamet in order to keep him on board in 2024-2025. Shamet looked promising, but a preseason injury would sideline him for a chunk of the year. The Knicks waived him with intentions of bringing him back when healthy.
Rest of Season
- 2024-2025 - $1.6 Million
Shamet returned to the court to play with the Westchester Knicks in the NBA G League when he started to get healthy again. In late December 2024, he re-signed with the Knicks.
Last year, Shamet played in 50 games for the Knicks, averaging 5.7 points while shooting 40 percent from three during the regular season. In the playoffs, Shamet appeared in 11 games, coming off the bench. He knocked down 47 percent of his threes, producing 2.4 points per game.