Brief History of Malcolm Brogdon’s NBA Deals After Knicks Decision

A look back at Malcolm Brogdon's contract history.

Jan 3, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Washington Wizards guard Malcolm Brogdon (15) dribbles against New Orleans Pelicans guard Trey Murphy III (25) during the first half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Malcolm Brogdon’s NBA free agency run is set to conclude officially.

According to a report, Brogdon is on pace to join the New York Knicks for the 2025-2026 NBA season.

via @ShamsCharania: Free agent guard Malcolm Brogdon has agreed to a one-year deal with the New York Knicks, agent Sam Permut of Roc Nation tells ESPN. Entering his 10th NBA season, the former Sixth Man of the Year gives the Knicks key backcourt depth and reserve playmaking.

Brogdon, 32, is entering his 10th season in the league.

The veteran guard has appeared in 463 games during the regular season, posting averages of 12.7 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game. Brogdon shoots 43 percent from the field, and knocked down 39 percent of his threes throughout his career.

Malcolm Brogdon Contract History

Rookie Scale

  • 2016-2017 - $875K
  • 2017-2018 - $1.2 Million
  • 2018-2019 - $1.5 Million

Veteran Contract

  • 2019-2020 - $20 Million
  • 2020-2021 - $20.7 Million
  • 2021-2022 - $21.7 Million
  • 2022-2023 - $22.6 Million

Veteran Extension

  • 2023-2024 - $22.5 Million
  • 2024-2025 - $22.5 Million

Brogdon entered the NBA out of Virginia in 2016. He was the 36th overall pick in the NBA, joining the Milwaukee Bucks in the second round.

During his rookie season, Brogdon appeared in 75 games, starting 28 matchups. He made 46 percent of his shots from the field and 40 percent of his threes. He averaged 10.2 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game. The NBA named Brogdon the Rookie of the Year.

He would spend three total seasons with the Bucks before landing with the Indiana Pacers in 2019-2020. During the 2021-2022 season, Brogdon had his best scoring year in the NBA by averaging 21.2 points on 39 percent shooting from three in 56 games.

During the 2022-2023 season, Brogdon played for the Boston Celtics. By coming off the bench for 67 matchups, Brogdon earned the Sixth Man of the Year award by averaging 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game.

Following his stint with the Celtics, Brogdon had a run with the Portland Trail Blazers, and most recently, the Washington Wizards. He appeared in 24 games for the Wizards last season after recovering from an injury. In those 24 games, Brogdon picked up 13 starts, seeing the court for 23.5 minutes per game. He averaged 12.7 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 4.1 assists.

Brogdon now picks up with the New York Knicks, where he'll look to be a key player coming off the bench.

