Brief History of Quentin Grimes' Past NBA Deal; What's Next?
Quentin Grimes’ free agency has officially concluded. The veteran did not land his desired multi-year contract with the Philadelphia 76ers. Therefore, he picked up the qualifying offer hours before the deadline.
Grimes is now set to make $8.7 million with the Sixers next season.
Looking ahead, the Sixers’ standout only has control of his destiny in the trade market. With a no-trade clause, the Sixers couldn’t move Grimes unless he signs off on the destination. Beyond that, Grimes will be looking at another offseason filled with negotiations.
That first big contract that Grimes is in search of doesn’t seem to be coming to him just yet.
Brief History of Quentin Grimes’ NBA Deal
- 2021-2022 - $1.8 Million
- 2022-2023 - $1.9 Million
- 2023-2024 - $2.3 Million Team Option
- 2024-2025 - $4.2 Million Team Option
Coming out of Houston, Grimes was a first-round pick for the Los Angeles Clippers. After getting taken 25th overall, he was traded to the New York Knicks. Grimes would play in 46 games as a rookie with the Knicks. He averaged 17.1 minutes on the court. He shot 40 percent from the field to average 6.0 points.
Year two with the Knicks featured 71 appearances from Grimes. Starting most of his games, it seemed Grimes was on the rise to becoming a key player for the Knicks moving forward. However, he seemingly fell out of favor with the now-former Knicks coach, Tom Thibodeau.
During the 2023-2024 NBA season, Grimes was traded after seeing the court for 45 games. He ended up on the Detroit Pistons. Being on a struggling rebuilding squad, Grimes didn’t play much as he battled through a setback. When he did play, he struggled with his shot, making just 21 percent from the field in six games.
The Dallas Mavericks picked up Grimes during the 2024 offseason. He appeared in 47 games with the Mavs, averaging 10.2 points and 3.8 rebounds per game. Ahead of the 2025 trade deadline, the Sixers swapped Caleb Martin for Grimes.
With the Sixers, Grimes took advantage of an injury-riddled roster. Getting plenty of touches, he shot 47 percent from the field to average 21.9 points per game. Along with his scoring, Grimes averaged 5.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game.
What Kind of Deal is Grimes Seeking?
According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Grimes’ camp went as high as the $30 million range before dropping to the $20 million range. Some of the rumored framework proposals from the player’s side included a one-year deal, worth $17 million without a no-trade clause. The two-year proposal was for $34 million, including a player option on the second season. The Sixers reportedly rejected both ideas.
Grimes will have to play in another contract year in 2025-2026. He’ll certainly be a key player within Nick Nurse’s rotation. The only question is whether he’ll have enough usage to maintain his All-Star-caliber numbers from his 28-game stretch last season. If Grimes can’t produce on a similar level, he’ll have a hard time finding his desired price tag once again.